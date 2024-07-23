Swinging for support: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz wraps up AER fundraising campaign with 3rd Annual Golf Tournament

Courtesy Photo | The Army Emergency Relief (AER) has been facilitating financial support among Soldiers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army Emergency Relief (AER) has been facilitating financial support among Soldiers for over 80 years through its annual Army Emergency Relief Campaign, the only Army-wide fundraising effort allowed. The 3rd Annual Golf Tournament held June 21 at the Rolling Hills Golf Course on Wetzel Kaserne in Baumholder, Germany, marked the conclusion of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's AER campaign. see less | View Image Page

Story by Timi Olusanya, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz



BAUMHOLDER, Germany – The Army Emergency Relief (AER) has been facilitating financial support among Soldiers for over 80 years through its annual Army Emergency Relief Campaign, the only Army-wide fundraising effort allowed. The campaign aims to inform all active-duty and retired Soldiers, along with their family members, about the financial assistance provided by AER, and encourages Soldiers to donate.



The 3rd Annual Golf Tournament held June 21 at the Rolling Hills Golf Course on Wetzel Kaserne marked the conclusion of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's AER campaign.



“The goal of the campaign is to educate every Soldier about AER and the annual campaign, promoting voluntary involvement by encouraging donations,” said Jessee Dean, AER specialist for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Army Community Service (ACS), Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation (FMWR) Division. “While AER aimed for a 10% soldier donation rate, this year saw approximately 7.5% overall participation.”



Marie Amarosa, AER specialist, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, said that, in the past year alone, 155 Soldiers received nearly $21,000 in grants and $213,000 in interest-free loans.



“Giving back is so important,” she said. “Even if individuals do not directly benefit from it now, they or someone they know may benefit in the future. The interest-free loans provided by AER help protect Soldiers from resorting to high-interest loans.”



AER has historically given out more funds than it has received in donations, with the aim of either matching or surpassing the amount loaned out.



Sgt. Maj. David Rieckmann, G-6 chief signal non-commissioned officer, 10th U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense Command in Sembach, Germany, praised the golf course, noting its variety of holes and challenging terrain.



"In this 9-hole course, you'll find a mix of par three, par four, and par five holes that offer a nice challenge,” he said. “The course's name, 'Rolling Hills,' truly reflects its terrain—it's not flat but rather features undulating ups and downs. Despite its challenges, it's a beautiful and enjoyable course to play on."



Rolling Hills Golf Course is the only Army-operated golf course in the area, providing families with an opportunity to bond while supporting the local Army economy. In addition to traditional golfing, visitors can also enjoy Frisbee golfing without any dress code restrictions.



“The Baumholder Rolling Hills Golf Course is a hidden gem,” said Amarosa, “with great potential for families, the community, and military units to enjoy.”



Soldiers who participated in the event expressed their enjoyment for the camaraderie and the positive experience of bonding with their fellow unit members, especially as newcomers. One individual mentioned, “I’m new here and getting to know the guys in my unit is pretty awesome!”



Every year, the AER campaign motivates individuals to contribute to charitable causes through donations as part of their annual fundraising initiative. AER provides over 30 Categories of Assistance and is one of the 11 programs under ACS. The ACS Financial Readiness Program (FRP) offers complimentary financial counseling services, assisting with wealth building, investing, TSP, and more.



For further details on AER, Financial Readiness, and all ACS programs, contact DSN 541-9000 or OE 0611-143-541-9000, or visit https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.