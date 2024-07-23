Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman James Boyter

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Senior Airman James Boyter, 8th Security Forces Squadron small unmanned aerial systems pilot, has been selected as Kunsan Air Base’s Pride of the Pack for the week of July 22-29.



Boyter demonstrated expert leadership and assertiveness while responding to a critical incident involving Kunsan's counter-small unmanned aerial systems operations at Wolf Pack Park. Realizing the necessity for an expedited response due to adverse weather conditions, he quickly coordinated with the petroleum, oil, and lubricants team as well as hazardous waste personnel, to power the backup generator preventing a halt in key operations. His initiative ensured the continuation of operations for critical C-sUAS defense assets valued at over $2 million.



Additionally, Boyter helped finalize the 8th SFS’s inaugural C-sUAS basic operators course. His contributions included drafting 797 forms, developing comprehensive course lesson plans, and creating task performance checklists. These efforts facilitated the certification of operators on all C-sUAS equipment, resulting in annual savings of $140,000 by eliminating the need for off-peninsula TDYs.



SrA Boyter exhibits outstanding professionalism and technical expertise in his career field, his proactive mindset and commitment to mission readiness make him a valuable member of the Wolf Pack.



Congratulations to Senior Airman James Boyter for his well-deserved recognition as this week’s Pride of the Pack.

