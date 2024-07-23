Alaska Dreams come true for 168th Operations Group, 213th Space Warning Squadron Commander

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Lt. Col. Jody Schweickart, 213th Space Warning Squadron commander, addresses the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Lt. Col. Jody Schweickart, 213th Space Warning Squadron commander, addresses the audience at the 213th SWS change of command ceremony at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, May 21, 2024. Schweickart expressed her excitement about working with the Clear Space Force station units and living and serving in Alaska. The 213 SWS at Clear SFS, Alaska, provides strategic missile warning and space domain awareness by operating and maintaining the Upgraded Early Warning Radar. Passing a Squadron’s guidon is a tradition that symbolizes a command transfer.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

CLEAR SPACE FORCE STATION, Alaska – Lt. Col. Jody Schweickart assumes command of the 213th Space Warning Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, during a change of command ceremony, May 21, 2024, at Clear Space Force Station.



Family, friends, community members, and Team Clear attended to witness the tradition of a Change of Command ceremony presided over by Col. Ben Doyle, commander of the 168th Operations Group.



Schweickart recently served as a Senior Intelligence Officer in the Ohio Air National Guard prior to joining the Alaska Air National Guard.



Although new to the Alaska Air Guard, Schweickart first served in Alaska as a military child on June 5, 1989.



“I remember lying awake on my first night, confused because it was still light outside, and my mom was making me go to bed,” said Schweickart. “We were at JBER for three and half years when my mom decided to separate and move us to her home state of Ohio.”



Sharing her story with excitement about being back in Alaska, Schweickart said, “I loved being a kid in Alaska. We went camping and exploring in the summer, while in the winter, we played on the snow mountain our landlord created each year. I had wonderful friends, and I loved my school and teachers. When we moved to Ohio, I was heartbroken and made my mom promise she would bring me back someday.”



Thinking and dreaming of Alaska since childhood, she returned to serve the state of Alaska.



“When I was 12, my mom went TDY to Eielson with her OHANG unit and didn’t take me. I was so mad, and I am pretty sure she got the silent treatment from me,” said Schweickart. “Sadly, she was not able to bring me back for a visit during her lifetime. But my love for Alaska is why I jumped on the chance to come to the 213th. I am looking forward to getting reacquainted with a state I have been in love with nearly my entire life, doing a job and mission I love.”



As commander of the 213 SWS, Schweickart is responsible for the nation’s 24/7 missile warning/defense and space situational awareness missions.



The 213 SWS is part of the 168th Operations Group on Eielson and shares Clear’s missile warning, missile defense, and space surveillance mission with its active-duty counterparts at the 13th Space Warning Squadron, assigned to the 21st Space Wing, Peterson AFB, Colorado.