Coast Guard Cutter Stone returns home after 63-day patrol in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea

Photo By Ensign Alana Kickhoefer | Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Paes, a machinery technician assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Alana Kickhoefer | Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Paes, a machinery technician assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Stone (WMSL 758), poses for a photo aboard the cutter with his family, July 24, 2024, while moored in North Charleston, South Carolina. The crew of Stone returned home after a 63-day patrol in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Alana Kickhoefer). see less | View Image Page

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Stone (WMSL 758) returned to their home port in North Charleston, Wednesday, following a 63-day patrol in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea in support of homeland defense and counterdrug operations.



Supporting the Tri-Party partnership, Stone served as on-scene commander, leading U.S. Navy and Royal Canadian navy assets in a dynamic mission to preserve the sovereignty of U.S. waters and counter the actions of foreign actors and transnational criminal organizations.



The Tri-Party partnership, comprised of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, U.S. Second Fleet and Canadian Joint Task Force-Atlantic maritime forces, was established in 2015 and continues to be an effective partnership aimed at preserving mutual interests and upholding the rules-based international order in support of good maritime governance.



“This deployment offered a unique opportunity to demonstrate the diverse capabilities of the national security cutter, and how seamlessly and rapidly the Coast Guard can integrate with joint and allied forces to counter maritime threats,” said Capt. Jonathan Carter, commanding officer of Stone. “The Stone’s crew performed admirably throughout the demanding mission.”



Stone is a 418-foot, Legend-class national security cutter. The cutter’s primary missions are counterdrug operations and defense readiness. James falls under the command of the Coast Guard Atlantic Area in Portsmouth, Virginia. Atlantic Area oversees all Coast Guard operations east of the Rocky Mountains to the Arabian Gulf. In addition to surge operations, Atlantic Area also allocates ships to deploy to the Caribbean Sea, Eastern Pacific Ocean, and South Atlantic Ocean to combat transnational organized crime and illicit maritime activity.



