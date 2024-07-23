Navy Reserve Center Cheyenne participate in Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Sailors from Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Cheyenne, USS Cheyenne (SSN 773), and USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) participated in the 128th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days festival from July 19-22 in Cheyenne, Wyo.



Known as the “daddy of `em all,” this 10-day annual event started in 1897 draws nearly 200,000 visitors and features the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and western entertainment.



NRC Cheyenne Sailors were joined by Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, commandant of Naval District Washington, Captain Christopher Peppel, commander Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Everett, and Sailors from the city and state’s namesake submarines. They participated in several events including a parade, rodeo, pancake breakfast, and military appreciation day.



“Marching in the parade was a nice way to interact with the community,” said Yeoman 2nd Class Josiah Wren. “Shaking hands and seeing all the military veterans in the crowd fills me with pride.”



The parade is the unofficial commencement of Frontier Days. Surprisingly, in a city and state where you do not often see Naval presence many of the attendees wore Navy retired and support gear.



“Most people don’t think of the Cheyenne as a Navy town but we are part of this community,” said Lt. Commander Christopher Bourque, commanding officer NRC Cheyenne. “Frontier Days is a great opportunity for us to participate in an amazing local event with the community and we get to share the mission of the Navy Reserve with our neighbors and friends.”



The thing that makes Frontier Days such a unique event is that it is coordinated and held by volunteers serving on committees without the aid of a major corporate sponsor. This provides many opportunities for Sailors to get involved, to include holding positions in the Military Committee. Responsibilities held by NRC Sailors include medical staff support, flag holding during Military Monday, trash collection, fireworks coordination, ushers and concert security.



"I am proud of the NRC Cheyenne Sailors,” said Peppel. “They are not only a key part of our Nation’s strength, but also involved in their local community in a visible and meaningful way."



To protect our nation and carry out the Navy’s mission, Sailors come from across this country to serve including land locked locations like Cheyenne.



“The U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve are made of women and men from across our nation bringing their unique character, competence and dedication to serving our country and carrying out the Navy’s mission,” said Lacore.



Sailors participated in the pancake breakfast, one of the most popular events of the 10-day long festivities, on average serving 21,000 pancakes to more than 5,000 attendees and using more than 5,000 pounds of pancake batter and 400 pounds of maple syrup.



“It’s similar to a flight deck of an aircraft carrier, kind of like organized chaos,” said Wren. “There were pancakes flying through the air and people catching them on trays to be hustled over to the hungry customers waiting to eat.”



In addition to sharing the Navy mission at Frontier Days events, NRC Sailors conducted their regularly scheduled drill weekend where they met with senior leaders and addressed requirements to ensure they are prepared to support Navy operations.



“The Sailors supported by NRC Cheyenne are co-workers, parents, friends and family members who have taken an oath to support and defend the American way of life,” said Bourque.



NRC Cheyenne’s active-duty Training and Administration of the Reserves (TAR) staff serve approximately 65 Selected Navy Reserve Sailors, ensuring they are ready to preserve the peace by protecting international law, security and stability. NRC Cheyenne trains, manages and ensures Sailors are ready to mobilize in support of the Nation’s mission.

