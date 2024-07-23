From Foster Home to NCO and beyond

Photo By Sgt. Hassani Ribera Soto | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Héctor Ortiz Marrero, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 892nd...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Hassani Ribera Soto | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Héctor Ortiz Marrero, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 892nd Multi Role Bridge Company, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard poses for a photo at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 22, 2024. Ortiz lived a challenging youth, but the Puerto Rico Army National Guard gave him the tools and resources to pull ahead and study Clinical Psychology. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Hassani Ribera) see less | View Image Page

SALINAS, Puerto Rico – The Army speaks of strength through diversity and overcoming challenges, but few examples show drive and motivation as much as this Soldier.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Héctor Ortiz Marrero, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 892nd Multi Role Bridge Company, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard has had a life of challenges. At the age of the 12, he was separated from his family. His mother, whom is deaf, had her ability to raise children called into question and thus removed from his home and separated from his mother, and sister, placed in the Puerto Rico Department of the Family foster care system for 11 years.



Living in 11 foster homes, being bounced from home to home across the island made it difficult, if not impossible, to gain stability or a continuing supportive environment in that crucial time period of his life. Connecting wasn’t always easy, as his foster families didn’t seem to click and his transition from his formative teenage years into adulthood wasn’t easy. “It wasn’t always a straight path but it was something where I learned a lot,” said Ortiz. Although statistics have improved from 2022, its estimated that 51% of children end up homeless within the first 18 months once they come of age and that 12% of Puerto Rico’s youth ages 16 to 19 are not in school, nor working.



“I didn’t want to be a statistic,” said Ortiz. “I wanted to overcome and be better.”



With that resounding thought and drive, he pushed himself to make sure to not just achieve his goals, but excel. At age 19, he started studying engineering but was finding it hard to afford to continue in college. So after some thought, he enlisted in the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, with the intent of using the various educational programs available to continue his education. It was very difficult to make the transitions, especially going from high school to college, and then basic training, but it was at that moment, that for the first time in those 11 years he found some sort of structure and organization, said Ortiz.



Throughout his career in the PRANG, he has served in the 892nd MRBC, but he has also been a member of various other groups within the guard such as the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package unit, or CERFP. This unit is specialized in emergency response, search and rescue operations and thanks to this training, in addition to his other skills, he mobilized for Hurricane María, the Guánica earthquakes and the COVID-19 response under Operation Strong Front, to assist with various emergency responses. During and after these various natural disasters, it was Soldiers and community leaders, such as Ortiz, that went into the community to provide assistance their training and skills had prepared them for.

“Serving your community has a different feeling than serving abroad,” said Ortiz. “I don’t know how to explain it, there’s this feeling of appreciation and gratitude when serving your community.”

As he gained experience, Ortiz realized he had another passion.



“At first my goal didn’t have a lot substance”, said Ortiz. “I wanted to be an engineer, but I didn’t know what it would entail.”



In the course of his studies, he discovered his love for psychology, based on his experiences growing up and the various challenges he faced. And in 11 years, Ortiz earned a doctorate’s in Clinical Psychology. “Psychology is not easy,” said Ortiz. “You have to organize the structure, coordinate interviews, and determine a plan to help people.”



Thanks to all his experiences, preparations, and ordeals, Ortiz has been able to help Soldiers overcome their own difficulties. They come to him asking for advice and help, ranging from sharing resources available to Guardsmen, to sharing his own story and inspiring them to overcome their own adversity. Through these experiences, he was driven to take another step in his life, to start the process of direct commission as an Officer in the National Guard.



“I think this is a great opportunity to serve the Soldiers and to make sure they take mental health more seriously,” said Ortiz. He plans to help Soldiers as a psychologist in the Army, bringing his experience, knowledge, and relating to the Soldiers.



“I use my story so that people understand that despite our problems, without trivializing their experience, they can overcome whatever comes their way”