Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Rolfe | U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Maurice Duclos, Joint Special Operations University (JSOU) professor, talks with service members assigned to Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Operations Command, Philippine National Police Special Action Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific during a JSOU bilateral academic subject matter expert exchange in Manila, Philippines, April 19, 2024. JSOU's academic engagements enhance operational collaboration and strategic thinking among partner forces, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and adaptive thinking. U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific's enduring, face-to-face interactions with our Philippine partners are the foundation of our bilateral relationships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe)

MANILA, Philippines – Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Operations Command (AFP SOCOM), Philippine National Police Special Action Force (PNP SAF) and U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific service members attended a Joint Special Operations University (JSOU) bilateral academic subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) in Manila, Philippines, April 15 through April 19, 2024.



JSOU's academic engagements enhance operational collaboration and strategic thinking among partner forces, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and adaptive thinking. Class discussion and group exercises were the primary means for the intellectual exchange.



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Maurice Duclos, JSOU professor, emphasized the need for measurable outcomes to assess the effectiveness of operations.



“The starting point is the understanding that preparation is not competition,” said Duclos, “What is measurable is based on three factors: imposing cost in time, space, or material.”



During the academic exchange, participants discussed the importance of understanding an opponent's capabilities and limitations, building capacity to execute actions, and the essential requirements for military operations.



“Learning is a never-ending process,” said Duclos, “Developing a conceptual framework to help bridge the gap between strategic concepts and tactical application helps both the U.S and the Republic of the Philippines cognitively explore the phenomenon of competition.”



The academic was strategically split between morning lectures and discussions, followed by afternoon scenario-based exercises.



“There were a lot of strategies, ideas, innovations in the conduct of planning that will translate to successful operations, said PNP SAF Commandant Maj. Lorenzo Dalang III, “The Philippines and U.S. special operations forces have different backgrounds, and the perspective from the open discussion adds to success of our teams.”



U.S. Special Operations Forces actively strengthen alliances, develop new relationships, and integrate forces into a broader network of partnerships. U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific’s enduring, face-to-face interactions with our Philippine partners are the foundation of our bilateral relationships.



“Taking knowledge and methods discussed from the academic back to my unit is very helpful,” said AFP SOCOM Intelligence Officer Maj. Bong Patron, “Especially the whole-of-government approach and interagency cooperation conversation – if I can't do it and you can't do it, find someone who can.”



The United States and the Philippines are working together to enhance interoperability, modernize capacity and capabilities, and train together more than ever – allowing our bilateral efforts address shared challenges in the region.