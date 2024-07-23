The Army University's School for Command Preparation celebrates 40 years of educating leaders

Photo By Dan Neal | From left to right, Command Sergeant Major Raymond S. Harris, TRADOC, and Mr. Todd...... read more read more Photo By Dan Neal | From left to right, Command Sergeant Major Raymond S. Harris, TRADOC, and Mr. Todd Wood, SCP Instructor of the Year, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer, Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Gary M. Brito, commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and ; Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., commanding general, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center cut the cake during the School of Command Preparation 40th anniversary ceremony July 18, 2024 on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. see less | View Image Page

THE ARMY UNIVERSITY, FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas - The Army University’s School for Command Preparation celebrated its’ 40th anniversary with a ceremony held July 18, 2024, at the Lewis & Clark Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

To mark the occasion, SCP welcomed Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff of the Army, who has entrusted the school to successfully educate the next generation of brigade and battalion leaders through the position’s namesake course, CSA Common Core.

During the event, George recognized SCP staff with various awards. In addition, George, Gen. Gary M. Brito, commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command; Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., commanding general, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer; Command Sergeant Major Raymond S. Harris, TRADOC, and Mr. Todd Wood, SCP Instructor of the Year cut a ceremonial cake.

“One of the many things that makes our Army great is the time, attention and focus senior leaders and spouses invest in developing leaders,” Beagle said. “SCP faculty exemplify excellence as they prepare leaders and spouses for the art and science of command leadership.”

Established in 1984, by order of the fourth Commander of TRADOC, Gen. William R. Richardson, SCP has the mission to provide Army-wide implementation of battalion and brigade command education. It is located at historical Fort Leavenworth, Kansas under the institutional leadership of the Command and General Staff College.

Having grown in scope and size over the last 40 years, the SCP assists in the synchronization and communication between 29 courses at 14 locations across the Army.

It executes 11 resident courses at Fort Leavenworth, including the Chief of Staff of the Army’s Core Courses for Battalion and Brigade commanders and sergeants major as well as the Command Team Spouse Development Program, Tactical Commander Development Courses, Functional Commander Development Courses, Command Sergeant Major Development Courses, and Army Strategic Education Program- Command.

SCP also manages and maintains the curriculum and lesson plans for the Total Army’s Company Commander and First Sergeant Pre-Command Course.

The SCP maintains a history deeply intertwined with the growth and success of the Army for the past half century.

For 40 years, SCP has continued its mission of providing world-class education to prepare Army leaders for the demands and rigors of command leadership across the globe. It has twice been awarded the Army Superior Unit Award.

Today, as the Army faces complex challenges of the emerging operation environment, the SCP remains committed to preparing Army leaders to command with distinction, drive change, strengthen the profession, and be ready to lead troops in war when the Nation calls.

For more information on SCP, visit https://armyuniversity.edu/CGSC/SCP/SCP.