Illinois Army National Guard RRB and Metro PaYS Signing Ceremony

CHICAGO – Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General for Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, and Jim Derwinski, the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Metra signed a U.S. Army PaYS partnership on July 22 at Metra’s 47th Street support facility in Chicago.

Derwinski, a U.S. Navy veteran who served as an electrician in America’s nuclear submarine fleet, said it wasn’t easy for him to join the civilian workforce after his service. “Coming in, you start talking about all the great things you've done in the military, and it doesn't equate,” Derwinski said. “We've now been able to find, with this program, ways to bridge that gap and this is our first very deliberate move to work with the military.”

“We as an organization couldn’t be more excited about this partnership with Metra,” Boyd said. “I have personally seen the benefits of the Army PaYS program and the positive impact it can have on a Soldier’s future.”

The Army (PaYS) Program, established in 2000, is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross section of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies. The program provides America's Soldiers with an opportunity to serve their country while they prepare for their future. PaYS partners guarantee Soldiers an interview and possible employment after the Army. This unique program is part of the Army's effort to partner with America's business community and reconnect America with its Army.

Boyd said he has seen some of his most skilled Soldiers struggle to land jobs in the civilian workforce even though they are often more than qualified.

“We hope to get more corporations and businesses on board with the Army PaYS program to directly impact the success of our Soldiers looking for employment and trying to provide for their families,” said Boyd. “Our National Guard men and women are highly skilled and I have no doubt they will bring great value to Metra and any other employers looking to hire them.”

Derwinski said veterans bring an untapped resource to the workforce.

“The benefits that we get when we bring in veterans, soldiers, sailors - it's been huge,” Derwinski said. “The transition is the hard part. It's always been the hard part of trying to figure out what they've done, what they've contributed in the military, and translating that to something in the civilian workplace.”

Metra Chief Financial Officer John Morris served in the U.S. Army and the Illinois Army National Guard’s Chicago-based 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment. He said a person can have an outstanding military background, but it's meaningless to an employer unless they understand it.

“There's a gap between the language that employers are familiar with and the military language,” Morris said. “This helps bridge the gap so that we can help identify people. We can directly bring in the skilled positions and also help people who are in those positions, civilianize their resume so that they can communicate better to potential employers.”

Morris said he would encourage other corporations to look into the Army PaYS program and consider hiring more veterans.

“They're missing out on quality people. People who may have the skills you need already in the technical area,” Morris said. “Teamwork, motivation, discipline are ingrained in the DNA of military veterans. The kind of corporations need today in today's environment.”