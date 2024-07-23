I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Victor Senegar Jr.

For Master Sgt. Victor Senegar Jr., 908th Maintenance Squadron interim mechanical flight chief, military service was a foregone conclusion. Both of his parents served in the Army, and his older sister was a service member in the Air Force Reserve. Additionally, he was also a member of the Army Junior ROTC in high school.



However, how he ended up as a member of the 908th Flying Training Wing, Alabama’s only Air Force Reserve wing, is a tale with a couple twists and turns.



While still in high school, Senegar participated in a fitness competition with 450 other Junior ROTC members and placed first. This caught the eye of a U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who convinced him to sign up for the infantry.



“I was young, so I was like, hey, alright, let’s do this,” said Senegar.



His friends and family felt he had more options available and urged him to see what other services had to offer before committing to anything. Eventually, he decided to enlist in the active-duty Air Force as a communications specialist in the Delayed Entry Program.



A month before he was due to report to basic training, he received a college scholarship to Auburn University at Montgomery, so he decided to pursue his college degree in computer information systems and entered in the AF Reserve.



“I really wanted to work on aircraft,” he said. “So, I spent a semester at AUM, then went to basic [military training] and then tech school.”



That was 2001-2002. From 2006 until 2011, Senegar served as a full-time Air Reserve Technician at the 908th as a crew chief and quality assurance inspector on the wing’s C-130H cargo aircraft while attending AUM, completing his degree in the fall of 2009.



In 2011, he resigned as an ART to take an overseas contracting job as an airframe and power plant mechanic and eventually went into the Individual Ready Reserve in 2014. In 2016, Senegar returned to duty at the 908th and in Nov. 2023, he completed his contract employment.



“I’m here for good now,” he said. “No more going back and forth overseas.”



Master Sgt. Victor Senegar Jr.’s leadership, skills, work ethic and embodiment of the Airman Warrior Ethos are just a few of the reasons he was named the 908th Flying Training Wing Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2024.

