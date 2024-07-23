Strengthening Border Security: The Department of State, The Defense Threat Reduction Agency, and The Government of Moldova’s Progress on the TETRA Network Project

Over the last six months, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) Proliferation Prevention Program (PPP), the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), and the United States Embassy in the Republic of Moldova have made significant progress on the Moldova National Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Network project. DTRA has partnered with MIA and the Embassy’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) section to build a secure communications network that will provide secure communications for Moldova’s border security.



Since the beginning of the TETRA project in December 2023, DTRA, INL, and the Government of Moldova have achieved the following: initiated the contract with relevant stakeholders and implementers; conducted a systems requirement review to outline technical and functional requirements; completed a technical survey to ensure each construction site was suitable for development; and facilitated a design review with Moldavan and U.S. stakeholders to ensure the designs met the necessary requirements.



Once completed, the TETRA project will provide a secure communications network for the entire country, increasing the ability of the Moldovan government to manage and respond to WMD, border security and emergency incidents. The TETRA Network seeks to benefit a range of Moldovan agencies, including the MIA, General Inspectorate of the Border Police, and other entities associated with border security, law enforcement, and emergency response. In its current capacity, Moldova’s secure communications network covers approximately 80% of the country.



As one of MIA’s top priorities, DTRA and INL continue to work with the Government of Moldova to advance the TETRA project. Through support from INL, DTRA and Moldova will build four new towers, equip 19 towers, upgrade software across a network of 123 towers, and provide required training and sustainment. New equipment will also be integrated with legacy systems to ensure a fully functioning network.



