USACE-Albuquerque District welcomes 39th commander

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., -- Lt. Col. Matthew T. Miller assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District from Lt. Col. Jerre Hansbrough during a formal change of command ceremony at the Balloon Fiesta Park Golf & Event Center, July 18, 2024.



During the ceremony, Hansbrough reflected on some of the successes the district has had over the past two years.



“Together we’ve revitalized the Acequia Program, changed the way Abiquiu Dam operates and agreements for storing water, constructed a variety of project for the Air Force, [and] rapidly identified, designed, and constructed Advanced Measures for Las Vegas and Mora County,” he said.



The district won awards for small business achievements, project management, environmental justice, logistics, contract support, and safety. “And that was the short list of things I will remember of the district starting with the letter ‘A.’ ‘Bs’ include BBQ, Ball, Bosque, Regulators without Borders, Business Opportunity Open House, Bulk Fuels, Balloons, Bernalillo to Belen (B2B), shall I go on?” Hansbrough asked.



Col. James Handura, commander, USACE-South Pacific Division, said that Lt. Col. Hansbrough’s inspiring leadership, work ethic, integrity and care for people enabled the Albuquerque District to continue “winning” – safely delivering high-quality projects on time and within budget.



“Under [Hansbrough’s] stewardship, the team delivered $508 million in contract awards across an average annual portfolio of 187 projects,” Handura said. “Lt. Col. Hansbrough coordinated work with and through nine congressional districts, three Air Force installations, two Army installations, 25 Tribes and Pueblos, and countless river compacts, local associations, state agencies, and federal organizations.”



In addition, the Albuquerque District has assisted other USACE districts across the nation in the delivery of quality PFAS studies, supplemental regulatory permitting, engineering design, tribal consultation, and the deployment of emergency management teams to disaster areas worldwide.



“Jerre, I congratulate you on an incredibly successful command. Thank you for a job well done!!” Handura said.



Col. Handura then addressed Lt. Col. Miller.



“Matt, the Army has displayed trust and confidence in you to assume command of this organization -- and I know that you will continue to lead this team in meeting the South Pacific Division strategic vision of ‘delivering bold solutions to serve and strengthen all communities’ in this region.”

Lt. Col. Miller was commissioned into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2006. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Florida State University, a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Missouri Science and Technology, and a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of South Florida. Miller is also a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Florida and a licensed Project Management Professional.



Miller’s previous operational assignments include the 101st Airborne Division, Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, with the 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion; commanding the 95th Clearance Company, Schofield Barracks, Hawaiʻi; the 130th Engineer Brigade Plans Officer and Company Executive Officer; and Platoon Leader in the 3rd Infantry Division, Ft. Stewart, Georgia. These assignments include deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and recently the US Southwest Border.

“These assignments have prepared him for his new role today,” said Handura.

Miller is no stranger to USACE. After Company Command, Lt. Col. Miller served in the USACE-New Orleans District as a Project Engineer and Project Manager for several Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System (HSDRRS) projects. He also served briefly as the USACE-Mississippi Valley Division Aide De Camp. His last assignment, prior to assuming command of the Albuquerque District, was as Deputy District Commander of the USACE-Jacksonville District.



“To my 350 plus Albuquerque teammates, thanks for the warm welcome. I am truly honored and humbled to join this premier team of professionals,” said Lt. Col. Miller.



“Your skills, dedication, and determination are vital to the citizens in our region. I pledge to support each of you and to Listen, Learn, and Lead, as we deliver this program together. I look forward to working with each of you as we tackle the Nation’s toughest challenges and deliver vital engineering solutions that enrich lives in our community and bolster national security.”

