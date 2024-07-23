Hometown News Release: Charles City Soldier outperforms in high-stakes National Guard training event

CAMP RIPLEY, Minnesota - Spc. Libbie Mckeag of Charles City, Iowa, was recognized as a top performer during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, July 2024.



McKeag stood out amongst her peers through her hard work and outstanding performance in dual roles as a supply specialist and radio telephone operator. She identified faults that others missed and enabled a successful mission during the training exercise.



Mckeag represents today’s Iowa Army National Guard, which consists of 7,000 Citizen Soldiers based in more than 40 communities across the state. McKeag, a 2021 graduate of Charles City High School, is a 92Y Unit Supply Specialist assigned to Company B, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division.



Mckeag was one of nearly 5,000 Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota Army National Guard Soldiers and support staff that participated in the training exercise.



During the training exercise, men and women demonstrated a variety of combat skills. Soldiers fired several different weapon systems, low-crawled through the dirt, and carried their packs and tents through the woods.



