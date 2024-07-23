Join Us: Enlisted-Led Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington

MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, D.C. — Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., will host a distinguished event this Friday, July 26: the enlisted-led Evening Parade. Located at the intersection of 8th & I Streets in southeast Washington, D.C., the Barracks is renowned for its pivotal roles in ceremonial functions and security operations within the nation's capital. This unique Evening Parade, featuring all enlisted Marines and honoring Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer, highlights the Corps' trust in its noncommissioned officers to execute with precision and professionalism.



The Marines of Marine Barracks Washington train to exceptional standards of professionalism and precision to honorably represent the Marines stationed and deployed throughout the world at parades, ceremonies, and funerals. This week’s Evening Parade is unique because it features all enlisted Marines – especially staff noncommissioned officers – who take charge and fill every billet, including billets characteristically held by officers.



"The enlisted-led Evening Parade exemplifies the Corps’ trust in its SNCOs and NCOs to accomplish the mission," explained Sgt. Maj. Jimmy F. Richard Jr., sergeant major of Marine Barracks Washington and native of Fontana, California. "It provides the opportunity to showcase the professionalism, capabilities, discipline, and spirit of our enlisted Marines."



The present-day Evening Parade, which was first conducted on July 5, 1957, features performances by "The President's Own" United States Marine Band, "The Commandant's Own" United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, and the esteemed United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon.



"The enlisted-led Evening Parade is a proud tradition highlighting staff noncommissioned officers' critical role in the Marine Corps," added Staff Sgt. Anthony Havens, platoon sergeant of the Silent Drill Platoon and native of West Liberty, Kentucky. "The ‘Next Marine Up’ mentality, where noncommissioned officers pick up whatever the engagement may be and continue to execute to ensure a win, is embodied in this parade."



Capt. Gregory Jones, Silent Drill platoon commander, emphasized the importance of Staff Sgt. Havens’ role: “As an infantry unit leader, Staff Sgt. Havens oversees the training and discipline of the Silent Drill Platoon focusing on both ceremonial excellence and infantry skills required of all Marines. As the senior enlisted advisor to the platoon commander, he advises me on the proper employment of the platoon while simultaneously supervising the health and wellness of all the Marines under his charge.”



Richard elaborated on the role of staff noncommissioned officers: "Staff noncommissioned officers are the connective tissue that help keep the organization running smoothly. They are keepers of customs, courtesies, and tradition. Their experience and commitment to the organization, and to those they serve enable them to be the premier mentors and teachers. They are the vital link between officers and junior enlisted."



Richard is currently serving his second tour at Marine Barracks Washington and provides a unique perspective on the enlisted-led Evening Parade. During his initial assignment at the “Oldest Post of the Corps” he served as the first sergeant for Alpha Company.



“During my first tour, my role in the enlisted-led Evening Parade was to perform my duties in a manner that proudly represents the enlisted Marine,” added Richard. “My commitment to excellence and mission success existed however I lacked greater perspective. Now, as the MBW Sergeant Major, my level of engagement, support, and dedication both internal and external to the unit must be exceptional. I now have a greater responsibility to the Corps and to the public to ensure that they see that the enlisted Marine today is just as good as those outstanding Marines of the past.”



Join Marine Barracks Washington for the parade on July 26 at 8:45 p.m. to witness this extraordinary event and honor the commitment and courage of United States Marines.

