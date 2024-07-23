Mountain Warriors conducts Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | The 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment conducts a Change of Responsibility...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment conducts a Change of Responsibility ceremony between outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Hughes and incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Lewis, during annual training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, July 20,2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Wilhoit) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. - The 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment conducted a Change of Responsibility ceremony between outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Hughes and incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Lewis, during annual training at Brooks Parade Field, July 20.



The Command Sgt. Maj. is the most senior enlisted member of a color-bearing Army unit. The Command Sgt. Maj. is appointed to serve as a spokesperson to address the issues of all Soldiers.



Lt. Col. Jason Partin, commander of the 1-149thth, known as “Mountain Warriors”, presided over the ceremony and passed the colors from Hughes to Lewis.



Partin thanked Hughes for his leadership in the battalion and congratulated Lewis for his assumption of responsibility.



During his farewell speech, Hughes thanked leadership, Soldiers, and Family, and reflected on his time as sergeant major.



“Mountain Warriors, I want to thank you for all you’ve done for me over the past two years as your senior enlisted leader.," said Hughes. "You’ve taught me far more than I could have ever taught you. This battalion will forever be my home and each of you my brothers and sisters in arms!”



Hughes became the Mountain Warrior command sergeant major June 14, 2022. His prior assignments included stints at Bravo Battery, 1-623d Field Artillery Battalion, Recruiting and Retention Command, 577th Engineer Sapper Company, Detachment 2, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-149th, and Bravo Co. 1-149th.



For Hughes, a 24-year Guardsmen, the ceremony marks his last position in the National Guard. Hughes announced he will retire in a few months.



Partin presented Hughes with a framed guidon of the battalion and awarded him the Kentucky Distinguished Service Medal.



“I get to walk away from this organization with the peace of mind that you (1-149th) are in great hands in one of the best Soldiers I’ve ever met,” said Hughes. “Command Sgt. Maj. Lewis is the epitome of a servant leader.”



Lewis joined the Kentucky Army National Guard in 2007 after serving in the 101st Airborne Division as an infantryman. He deployed to Iraq in 2003 and 2005.



“I’m honored and privileged to serve in this organization,” said Lewis. “I promise to give it my all and be there for the Soldiers.”



Lewis resides in Burgin, Kentucky, with his wife and three children