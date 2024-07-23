Soldiers, Guardians team up to conquer the 4Days Marches

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Hagy and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Christian Lopez pose with their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Hagy and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Christian Lopez pose with their U.S. Space Force teammates Senior Master Sgt. Robert Baer, Sergeant Clara Myers, and Technical Sergeant Anastasia Rash following the team's completing the Internationale Vierdaagse Afstandsmarsen Nijmegen July 19, 2024 in Nijmegen, Netherlands. The Internationale Vierdaagse Afstandsmarsen Nijmegen, or 4Days Marches, is the world’s largest multiple-day marching event. Participants must complete a 100-mile journey over four days, with military members required to wear their uniform and carry a 22-pound rucksack. (Courtesy photo; used with permission of owner). see less | View Image Page

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands — “I am far more capable than I thought.”



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Christian Lopez murmured these words as he crossed the finish line of the Internationale Vierdaagse Afstandsmarsen Nijmegen, the world’s largest multiple-day marching event, held July 16 to 19, 2024, in Nijmegen, Netherlands.



Lopez was one of the more than 45,000 participants from countries worldwide who took part in the ‘Walk of the World,’ covering 100 miles through the wooded areas to earn the prestigious 4Days Marches Cross.



“The Nijmegen march is an arduous test of determination, patience, and foot endurance,” he said. “It's a unique opportunity for military members to represent their countries and connect with international partners outside of work.”



Participants in the Nijmegen march completed a 100-mile journey over four days, with military members required to wear their uniform and carry a 22-pound rucksack.



U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Hagy mentioned the historical significance of the march, as during WWII, Allied forces liberated the city of Nijmegen as part of Operation Market Garden, securing two bridges over the Waal River.



“This event fills me with pride as a U.S. service member, enabling me to represent our military community in a direct manner,” he said. “The camaraderie built through shared hardships at events like this is invaluable and fosters unbreakable bonds.”



This year’s event was particularly special for both Soldiers as they earned the esteemed Vierdaagsekruis (Cross for the Four Day Marches) and had the chance to team with members of the U.S. Space Force who were participating for the first time.



“It was fantastic teaming with our Space Force members,” Hagy said. “Our brigade was unable to assemble a full team this year due to mission support requirements. However, we connected with the Space Force who are co-located with the U.S. Army Signal Activity Kaiserslautern, and filled slots on their team, allowing us to compete as a Joint Force. I love having the opportunity to work with service members from other branches. I also learned a lot about the role of the Space Force in Signal Operations in Europe.”



Lopez was taken aback by the warm reception their Space Force teammates received from other participants and the crowds cheering them on.



“I expected some curiosity, but I didn’t anticipate the overwhelming interest from both military and civilian personnel,” he said. “Everywhere we marched, they were bombarded with questions, like ‘The Space Force is real?’ ‘What do you do?’ ‘Are you an astronaut?’ It was great to see how eager the Space Force NCOs were to engage in these discussions with fellow servicemembers and the community. They are incredibly proud of their work, and it shows.”



Hagy and Lopez were impressed by how their Space Force counterparts represented their branch, including addressing questions from foreign partners about the Space Force.



“Many of our foreign partners, and even some U.S. service members were surprised to see that the Space Force was real and had a presence at Nijmegen this year,” Hagy said. “The team put a phenomenal effort into representing the Space Force, and fielding questions about their profession. They were consummate professionals and excellent team members.”



Lopez added that he was impressed with his teammates’ good-natured attitudes and resiliency.



“I understand there are cultural differences between the US Army and Space Force,” he said. “However, I think U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Robert Baer, Sergeant Clara Myers, and Technical Sergeant Anastasia Rash are great representatives for the Space Force. Rucking is not part of the Space Force mission. Nevertheless, they decided to be present and test themselves. I greatly respect people who go beyond what is expected of them, and our Space Force team members far exceeded that.”



Lopez shared that he gained valuable insight into the Space Force by observing his teammates’ interactions throughout the four-day event. He found that the Space Force and the Signal Corps have similarities and was impressed by the intelligence, drive, and agility of the Guardians he met.



Interacting with servicemembers from different nations also reinforced the perspective of overseas service for both Soldiers. Lopez explained that working in a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) in Europe can be isolating, as they mostly work with other Americans. He highlighted how enriching his Nijmegen experience, and that he enjoyed conversing with soldiers from different countries, including Sweden and Ireland.



“Being out in the Netherlands and representing the U.S. Army to other nations filled me with incredible pride. On the night before the first day of the march, Captain Hagy and I spoke with two Swedish soldiers for over two hours. I met several officers from other services, including two Irish lieutenants who were happy to share their wealth of knowledge concerning leadership and career progression during their 30 years of combined service.”



Hagy emphasized the importance of sharing knowledge and building bonds for mission success. He stressed the benefit of learning from fellow servicemembers, foreign partners, and oneself. He expressed his happiness at the support he received upon finishing the event.



“It is important for servicemembers marching or volunteering to learn from each other, foreign partners, and themselves,” he said. “There is an incredible ability to directly communicate with many knowledgeable professionals and share information you can’t get anywhere else. The support roles are especially important. I have never been happier than seeing my support crew at the finish line with a pair of flip-flops and a cold drink waiting for me.”



Lopez hopes his participation inspires fellow service members to consider participating in international events such as the Internationale Vierdaagse Afstandsmarsen Nijmegen, as it exposes them to new cultures and understanding.



“It’s important because, as US servicemembers, we are often put into American-esque cities in Europe, isolated from our host nation’s policies and people,” Lopez said. “Participating in events like the Nijmegen allows us to learn more about different cultures and foster a collaborative environment. They also highlight NATO’s principles of individual liberty, democracy, human rights and the rule of law.



Hagy hopes that his participation serves as an inspiration for his Soldiers, showing them that accomplishing such an event is possible and encouraging them to step out of their comfort zones.



“I hope everyone steps out of their comfort zone and discovers how strong they are physically, emotionally and mentally. I hope they feel emboldened to train up and throw their name in the hat for next year. Nothing would make me happier than taking a large team from the Brigade of Excellence and watching them complete the 4Days March.”





1st Lt. Christian Lopez is Communications Officer, 24th Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade.



Capt. Matthew Hagy is Commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2d Theater Signal Brigade.



