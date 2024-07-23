VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana partnered with the City of Virginia Beach and local first responders today to conduct a simulated aircraft mishap in preparation for the 2024 NAS Oceana Air Show.



The mass casualty exercise tested the installation’s ability to react to such an event in a rapid, coordinated, and effective manner. First responders established a Unified Command Post, streamlining coordination efforts to respond to the simulated aircraft mishap, and triage, treat, transport, and track patients.



“It’s exercises like this that show why our relationship with the City of Virginia Beach and local first responders is crucial,” said NAS Oceana commanding officer, Capt. Steve Djunaedi. “Safety is always our number one priority, whether we’re flying routine flight operations or hosting the NAS Oceana Air Show. This training exercise is an important step we take to prepare for this very special event.”



NAS Oceana will host its annual air show Sept. 21 and 22. The show will feature the Navy’s flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, along with a variety of military and civilian aviation performances. The theme for this year’s air show is Inspire. Educate. Soar!, which celebrates the young minds of today, and recognizes the importance of Science, Technology, and Mathematics through unparalleled flight demonstrations and a STEM laboratory.



“The NAS Oceana Air Show is an event we look forward to every year here in Virginia Beach,” said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer. “I’m grateful for the continued collaboration between our city, our first responders, and the Navy.”



Today’s exercise brought together over 100 participants from across the installation and the City of Virginia Beach.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 11:10 Story ID: 476907 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Oceana, City of Virginia Beach simulate mass casualty incident, by Katie Hewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.