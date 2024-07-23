NAVSUP Business Systems Center Recognizes Employee Excellence, Achievements

Courtesy Photo | 240718-N-SC076-1001 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (July 18, 2024) Capt. David D. Carnal,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 240718-N-SC076-1001 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (July 18, 2024) Capt. David D. Carnal, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), speaks to command personnel during an Employee Recognition and Awards Ceremony, July 18. During the ceremony, Carnal recognized the contributions of more than 600 civilian employees and presented the command’s annual awards for 2024. U.S. Navy photo by Karissa Murdock (Released) see less | View Image Page

(MECHANICSBURG, Pa.) – Eighty-one Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) employees were recognized for their exemplary performance of duties and commitment to Navy civilian service during a ceremony, July 18, in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.



During the ceremony, Capt. David D. Carnal, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, recognized the contributions of more than 600 civilian employees and presented the command’s annual awards for 2024.



“Without the great efforts made by each of you, NAVSUP BSC would not be what it is today,” said Carnal. “It is you, who brings the innovative ideas, products, and solutions that increase fleet readiness.”



Kevin Geist received the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award (NMCSA) for his extraordinary service and superior performance of duties while serving as director, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Services department from July 2020 to 2024.



“During this period, Geist’s strategic vision and leadership were crucial in strengthening relationships with and proactively supporting key mission partners,” said Carnal. “His performance and professionalism have distinguished him among his peers and enhanced the reputation of NAVSUP and NAVSUP BSC.”



Gregory Aunspach received the NMCSA for his service as the Computerized Provisioning, Allowance, and Supply System (COMPASS) subject-matter expert from September 1988 to July 2024.



“Aunspach supported the entirety of the COMPASS system lifecycle,” said Carnal. “His knowledge and expertise were instrumental for ensuring excellence in mission partner relationship building and IT delivery as capabilities evolved over 35 years.”



Jerry Lester received the NMCSA for his service as cloud architect, and senior technical lead of the cloud action team program from July 2021 to June 2024.



“Lester made use of his extensive experience in IT and Department of Defense business processes to develop a cloud hosting infrastructure, lead migration of mission essential systems, and modernize applications hosted within the NAVSUP Enterprise cloud environment,” said Carnal.



Sean Murray received the NMCSA for his service as project manager for the cloud action team from July 2021 through June 2024.



“Murray took the initiative and used his extensive executive-level experience in project management processes to develop cloud brokerage capability for the NAVSUP Enterprise,” said Carnal. “His ability to communicate vision, create actionable tasks, and manage workflows to provide efficiencies have made a long-term impact on the command and supported mission partners.”



Jacob Csencsics, an application software developer assigned to Data/Analytics Solutions department, received the Senior Employee of the Year award for his exceptional performance as a business intelligence report developer, team leader, and SAP Business Objects subject-matter expert.



“I feel recognized for the work I’ve been doing for the last three years,” said Csencsics. “These [awards] empower our staff to continue to do their best and be recognized for their efforts.”



Stephen White, a software developer for NAVSUP Enterprise Web (NEW) Team, received the Junior Employee of the Year award for his significant contribution to multiple high-impact projects.



“He pioneered the use of barcodes on tablets to enhance data accuracy and operational efficiency for the direct turnover warehouse application, maintained the inspector general portal, and ensured timely delivery and client satisfaction for the Engineering Support Request System program,” said Megan Nichols, director, Data Analytics Solutions department. “Stephen's technical expertise, coupled with his enthusiastic and communicative leadership style, has significantly bolstered morale and productivity within the team.”



Kira Harris, a management and program analyst for Business Management department, received the Command Support Employee of the Year award for her service as the account manager for information technology (IT) service requests, 25 reimbursable accounts, and liaison between Navy ERP customers and NAVSUP BSC Comptroller office.



Don Moor, an IT project manager for Logistics Solutions department, received the NAVSUP BSC Leader of the Year award for his transformational leadership of the Ordnance Information System (OIS) team.



“Don led his team through the migration efforts of OIS to a cloud-based platform, implemented development, security, and operations tools, and the use of scaled agile framework to improve the application environment and enhance executive-level reports,” said Frank Brogna, deputy director, Logistics Solutions department. “He established new and innovative agile software development methodologies that provided a profound and dramatic impact of OIS.”



The Navy Data Platform (NDP) Cloud Migration Team was recognized as the NAVSUP BSC Team of the Year for moving NDP, a standardized business intelligence and data platform, from on-premise servers to the cloud.



“Encompassing 81 servers and more than 400TB of data, the team meticulously worked through data transfers, application setups, testing, and bug resolution, resulting in a full authority to operate and production release in June,” said Nichols. “This milestone not only redefined operational standards but also set a benchmark for future NAVSUP cloud migrations.”



Team of the Year recipients included Shauna Floyd, Michael Leppla, Frank Caloiaro, Sean Murray, Jerry Lester, John Joyce, Hal Gobin, Megan Nichols, Allison Holle, Ryan Nave, Zaib Zia, Joseph Baia, Tin Truong, Julius Igarta, Shane Dreese, Kayla Weeks, Bill Moser, Toan Ngo, Lauren Ciccotello, Matt Wiley, Sydney Bruckner, Michael Leedy, Jacob Csencics, Mark Winieski, Lt. Riley Petsch, Ethan Cartusciello, Thomas Hayes, Steven Noss, Mitch Folsom, Adil Azza, Sarah Kubitsky, Troy Novak, Joyce Becvar, Jenny Feliciano, Michael Hurwich, Edward Corbett, Jacob Phillips, Austin Frengel, Jerry Arp, Tennille Good, Raymond Mcdonald, Tim Clark, Edward Harrington, Andrea Shipe, Chris Kauffman, Citran Munirathanam, Nicholas Villano, Renilza De Souza, Andrea Hartman, Shawn Mutchler, Jared Shifflet, Tara Gordon, Jeremy Bowers, Adam Reynolds, and Steven Shimkus.



Barbara Weibley and Teresa Sipe received NAVSUP BSC’s Hall of Fame award for their distinguished leadership and outstanding commitment to the Navy while serving at NAVSUP BSC.



“Spanning an incredible 44-year career of service to our Navy, Weibley developed, implemented, and delivered superb support and outstanding IT strategies and solutions that supported the fleet, ashore and afloat, at NAVSUP, NAVSUP BSC, Naval Supply Information Systems Activity (NAVSISA), Fleet Material Support Office and Ships Parts Control Center,” said Carnal.



Sipe served 15 of 37 years as a federal employee at NAVSUP BSC and held many positions with far-ranging impact during her tenure.



“Her attention to detail, thoroughness, high standards, and exemplary behavior in all aspects of work were instrumental to the success of many projects during her tenure at NAVSUP BSC,” said Carnal.



In addition to the annual awards presentation, Carnal also presented command coins to employees who significantly contributed to NAVSUP BSC's mission accomplishment over the past year.



Employees receiving coins included Scott Frederick, Melissa Burkett, Fred Yorkoff, Gary Bojo, Camden Ailinger, Kandie Holland, Boni Park, Todd Keeran, Brett Hubbard, Eric Weller, John Williams, Zachary Preston, Tom Kalafsky, Megan Lin, Jon Jodon, and Kyle Pekelo-Passmore.



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.