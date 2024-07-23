Historic Display of U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress Strengthens NATO Ties

Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania—In a significant show of NATO solidarity and military might, Two B-52H Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., have been stationed at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania, marking a historic first for these aircraft at this location.



The deployment is part of Bomber Task Force (BTF) 24-4, a U.S. Air Force initiative to demonstrate the U.S.'s commitment to its allies and to the collective defense of Europe.



On July 23, the air base hosted a media day event that showcased the strategic capabilities of the participating U.S. bombers. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Patterson, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, USAF Col. Keith Derbenwick, U.S. Embassy Defense Attache to Romania, and Romanian Air Force Commander Cosmin Macsim were the subject matter experts who addressed the significance of the deployment in strengthening international military cooperation and enhancing the operational readiness of NATO forces.

The U.S. Air Force bombers, known for their long-range and precision capabilities, were displayed on the tarmac, along with Allied fighter jets from Finland and the Romanian Puma. This assembly not only demonstrated the versatile airpower of NATO members but also underscored the unity and readiness of Allied forces to respond to potential threats.



"Today marks a significant milestone as we conduct a bomber Task Force deployment from Romanian soil for the first time ever,” said Patterson. "Our historic deployment underscores the strength and resilience of the US Romania Alliance and our shared commitment to regional security and NATO's collective defense."



Bomber Task Force 24-4 is the first deployment of U.S. strategic bombers to Romania’s air base since the BTF program's inception in 2018. These deployments provide U.S. and NATO decision-makers with strategic options to assure, deter, and defend against adversary aggression against Allies throughout Europe.



“This is the proof and the bold statement that the Alliance is working together and that we are stronger if we are showing deterrent presence,” said Macsim. "We are showing the proof of interoperability and the possibility of training together in cooperation."



The event also served as an open day for the media, providing insights into the forces' operational capabilities and fostering greater transparency between the military and the public. The display demonstrated military hardware and reaffirmed the strategic partnerships underpinning NATO's collective defense doctrine.



“The presence of US Air Force bombers at this base along with RAF Typhoons, Finnish F/18s, and Romanian F/16s at the edge of the eastern flank is a perfect example of the commitment, interoperability,” said Derbenwick. "And strength that has characterized our relationship with our allies for the past 75 years."



The U.S. routinely demonstrates its commitment to NATO Allies and partners through BTF missions. Through these missions, USAFE-AFAFRICA and U.S. EUCOM enable dynamic force employment in the European theater, providing strategic predictability and assurance for Allies and partners while contributing to deterrence by introducing greater operational unpredictability for potential adversaries.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 Story ID: 476900 Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO