Army promotes Office of Special Trial Counsel leader to brigadier general

Courtesy Photo | The Judge Advocate General, U.S. Army, Lt. Gen. Joseph B. Berger III, (right) presents Brig. Gen. Christopher A. Kennebeck with his certificate of promotion on July 19, 2024, at the Workhouse Arts Center, Lorton, Va. Kennebeck is the lead special trial counsel of the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. (Army photo by Paul Lara)

Col. Christopher A. Kennebeck, lead special trial counsel of the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, was promoted to brigadier general during a ceremony July 19 at the Workhouse Arts Center, Lorton, Va.



The presiding officer for the ceremony, The Judge Advocate General, U.S. Army, Lt. Gen. Joseph B. Berger III, called Kennebeck’s promotion a day we get to recognize and honor a man of extraordinary talent, experience, intellect and capability.



“I could not think of a better way to start this leadership team moving forward than with Chris Kennebeck,” Berger said. “He is that leader who can empower untapped talent and who is the consummate team builder.”



Berger described how Kennebeck’s vast Army experience provided invaluable insights and lessons that shaped him as a leader.



For instance, Maj. Gen. (Retired) Clyde Tate II, the former deputy judge advocate general, taught him that what an officer and senior leader says really matters. Kennebeck knew from his years as an enlisted Soldier that what a leader does really matters.



“Chris is the power and embodiment of those two things coming together and that’s what has made him the incredible leader that he is,” Berger said.



“Selfishly, I am simply better because of Chris,” he noted. “I’ve had the profound assistance of your mastery of the law and your counsel as we advise senior leaders every day and that has been invaluable.”



Berger discussed Congress passing legislation to establish the Office of Special Trial Counsel which recently met its two-year milestone, noting that after planning and initial execution, the organization is at a juncture where Kennebeck is ready to lead them onto great things.



“I look forward to working with Chris, cheering him on and supporting Chris in the years ahead.”



After the promotion orders were published, Kennebeck’s wife Alicia and son Seth pinned on his brigadier general rank. Berger awarded the certificate of promotion, administered the Oath of Office and the general officer flag was presented.



Kennebeck thanked his family, friends and fellow service members in attendance.



“To all of you who have served and who serve with me now, it is my great honor and privilege to be on teams with you – this is what it’s all about and I’m just so eternally grateful.”



Kennebeck expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the personal and professional journey that brought him to this point in his life to lead OSTC.



“I’m in a good place with a fantastic team that is hungry to get the job done properly and follow justice where it goes. I want to run this team and I feel very lucky and privileged to have been selected to do that.”