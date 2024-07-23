Hometown News Release: Dekalb Soldier outperforms in high-stakes National Guard training event

CAMP RIPLEY, Minnesota - 2nd Lt. Nick Henson, of Dekalb, Illinois, was recognized as a top performer during the eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) exercise at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, July 2024.



Henson stood out amongst his peers through his hard work and outstanding performance in leading a convoy of 43 service members. His positive attitude and calm leadership style enabled a successful mission during the exercise.



Henson represents today’s Iowa Army National Guard, which consists of 7,000 Citizen Soldiers based in more than 40 communities across the state. Henson, a 2001 graduate of Dekalb High School, is a 91A Abrams Tank System Maintainer with Company B, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division.



Henson was one of nearly 5,000 Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota Army National Guard Soldiers and support staff who participated in the training exercise.



During the training exercise, men and women demonstrated a variety of combat skills. Soldiers fired several different weapon systems, low-crawled through the dirt, and carried their packs and tents through the woods.



