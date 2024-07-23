325th MXG showcases ACE

Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim | From left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dez Watson, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim | From left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dez Watson, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron tactical aircraft maintenance specialist section chief, observes Staff Sgt. Garrett Wilderness, 95th FGS F-35 dedicated crew chief, and Senior Airman Danielle Capraun, 325th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground journeyman, conduct a post-flight inspection on an F-35A Lightning II in a simulated contingency location at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 17, 2024. Prior to exercise Crown Royal 24-5, exercise participants completed a two-week course learning and practicing the core concepts of Agile Combat Employment while building comradery amongst Airmen from multiple career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 325th Maintenance Group alongside various units from across the 325th Fighter Wing employed the Agile Combat Employment concept to raise wing-level readiness during exercise Crown Royal 24-5, July 15-19, 2024.



They showcased their ability to dominate air power by generating, launching and regenerating combat-ready aircraft with minimal equipment and crew in this deployment aircraft generation exercise.



“I’ve worked in different areas where we’ve utilized the Multi-Capable Airmen concept where everyone learns the gist of each other’s career fields, but this exercise has been eye opening having never participated in something like this before,” said Master Sgt. Cory Kramer, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron F-35 production superintendent. “The key learning points we’re going after is finding problems, so we can get them corrected now versus when we’re down range in a real-world fight.”



During this exercise, a 20-man team, including crew chiefs, specialists, security forces, weapons load crews and troops from low observable, fuels, aerospace ground equipment flights, used their skills and put them to the test.



Prior to this wing exercise, these members participated in a two-week course that covered the core concepts of what ACE means, what the importance of it is and practiced elements of ACE while building comradery within the team. The exercise served as an end-of-course capstone to put members knowledge to the test.



“One thing that I was pleasantly surprised by was everybody’s eagerness to learn and be involved in other jobs to make the exercise happen,” said Staff Sgt. Garrett Wilderness, 95th FGS F-35 dedicated crew chief. “There was very high morale and people enjoyed what we were doing, even if it was hot one day or rainy the next.”



Exercise CR 24-5 involved four F-35A Lightning II aircrafts operating out of two simulated sites: a Forward Operating Site at Dannelly Field Montgomery, Alabama, and a Contingency Location at Tyndall. These locations are meant to replicate operating in a deployed or austere environment while continuing to support the mission.



“Being downrange, life happens,” said Kramer. “You don’t know if someone is going to get sick, injured or have a family emergency and need to be sent home. So, the thought is if someone drops out of your small team, you need someone to fill that role whether that’s their job or not.”