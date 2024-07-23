77th Infantry Division’s Colors Return to Guam as Task Force Talon Participates in Liberation Day Parade

Courtesy Photo | Sergeant John Aguon from Task Force Talon and resident of Guam, carried the regimental...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sergeant John Aguon from Task Force Talon and resident of Guam, carried the regimental colors for the 1-307th Infantry Regiment during the Guam Liberation Day Parade in honor of the 77th Infantry Division Soldiers that fought in the Battle of Guam 80 years ago. see less | View Image Page

Liberation Day is Guam’s most significant commemorative event, and July 21st, 2024, marks 80 years since the U.S. military delivered the island from Imperial Japanese occupation during World War II. Soldiers from Task Force Talon, the U.S. Army missile defense unit on the island, had the special honor of not only taking part in this year’s festivities, but also recognizing the U.S. troops that fought in the Battle of Guam during the annual Guam Liberation Day Parade.



“From landing on a beach under fire, to scaling high mountains, and clearing dense jungles, our Soldiers definitely earned a deep appreciation of the difficult tactical conditions the 77th Infantry Division personnel had to overcome during the Battle of Guam,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Stafford, the Task Force Talon commander.



A week prior to this year’s celebration, Task Force Talon’s officers and NCOs conducted a staff ride following the footsteps of 77th Infantry Division in their endeavor to secure the island from Imperial Japan. Task Force Talon started at the site of initial landing at Agat Beach before hiking up Mt. Jumullong Manglo, which is Guam’s second-highest peak. From this vantage point, they were able to trace 77th Infantry Division’s movements through the island as they viewed the terrain through which the unit conducted patrols and collected information as they cleared southern Guam. The Task Force then traveled towards the far north of the island and made a final stop in Yigo to see the monument erected in honor of 77th Infantry Division.



As Guam’s community gathered to watch this year’s parade, they looked on as Task Force Talon had the special privilege of carrying the colors of 1st Battalion, 307th Infantry Regiment – the last remaining active unit from the U.S Army’s 77th Infantry Division that landed on Agat Beach 80 years prior. Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Rathbun, Sgt. First Class Andres Genao, and Sgt. First Class Jose Hernandez of 1st Battalion, 307th Infantry Regiment flew to Guam from Fort Dix, New Jersey to make this possible.



“It was a real honor to travel with our unit’s colors to Guam and march with Task Force Talon in the Liberation Day Parade to recognize the Soldiers from 77th Infantry Division,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Rathbun, the senior enlisted leader from 1st Battalion, 307th Infantry Regiment. “This was a very special moment in our career that we will be able to talk about forever.”



Amidst the lavishly decorated parade floats, viewing tents, and barbecues, friends and family in Guam gathered to celebrate and watch 77th Infantry Division’s colors fly with pride on the island for the first time in decades. Task Force Talon had the distinct and rare opportunity of honoring the Soldiers who fought for liberation in this parade, and it will remain steadfast in its commitment to protecting Guam, continuing the legacy of freedom that 77th Infantry Division left behind.



During the Battle of Guam, over 37,000 U.S. Marine Corps. Marines and over 19,000 Soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 77th Infantry Division landed near the Orote Peninsula on July 21st, 1944, in the opening attacks of an initiative to reclaim the island from enemy forces. After the initial landing at Agat Beach, 77th Infantry Division advanced to conduct combat operations throughout the island in the battle to clear Japanese forces from Guam. In 20 days of fighting, 77th Infantry Division was able to secure the villages of Yona, Barrigada, and eventually Mt. Santa Rosa. The unit’s efforts were pivotal to mission success, and the liberation of Guam enabled U.S. forces to posture for further advancement into the Pacific towards the Philippines and Japan.



U.S. Army news article by First Lt. Moira Guian Mailed.