U.S. Navy, JMSDF Conduct Ships Qualification Training

SASEBO, Japan—Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) commercial charter oiler MT Badlands Trader conducted ships qualification training (SQT) with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) oiler JS Hamana (AO-424), in which the ships performed a simulated consolidated cargo replenishment at sea (CONSOL), at sea West of Kyushu, Japan, July 22-23, 2024.



“The U.S. and Japan have a strong strategic alliance,” said Capt. Robert R. Williams, Commodore of MSC Far East in Singapore. “Interoperable refueling capabilities enhance this partnership by enabling joint operations, training exercises, and real-world missions. This cooperation reinforces mutual defense commitments and helps promote regional stability.”



CONSOL capability is when a specially outfitted MSC-controlled tanker conducts underway refueling operations, transferring cargo to combat logistics-force (CLF) ships at sea.



Typically, CLF ships are required to return to shore to a supply depot to resupply. A CONSOL eliminates those round-trips to a supply point, thereby, reduces cost and increases time at sea to support the fleet.



The training evolution builds upon a previous SQT between a U.S. Navy commercial oiler and a JMSDF oiler in October 2023. The ability of a JMSDF tanker to CONSOL allows them to also carry fuel out to the fleet, and provide underway replenishment of fuel, fleet cargo, and stores to customer ships at sea, thereby increasing capacity in the Indo-Pacific region.



Badlands Trader is one of a few commercial oil tankers that has been chartered and outfitted to pump fuel to CLFs at sea, which allows the CLF ships to stay closer to the fleet.



“CONSULs between JMSDF and U.S Navy fleet replenishment oilers are not new,” said Peter P. Bok, strategic sealift officer, MSC Far East. “However, the ability for JMSDF vessels to connect with an MSC-chartered commercial oiler is a capability that we are honing. This increases operational reach and endurance of both naval forces.”



In a CONSOL, providing fuel to CLF ships means they don’t have to return to a Defense Fuel Support Point to refuel, added Bok.



The two-day SQT began at port on board U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, and both crews participated in safety briefings, discussions and cross-deck training.



Day one involved pier side SQTs: deploying, retrieving and re-deploying the fuel lines between the two ships while at port.



Day two, both ships got underway and connected at sea as planned offering a successful proof-of-concept.



Both ships returned to port on day three.



“The SQTs reduce the risk of misunderstandings during CONSOL operations,” said Bok. “It also encourages the adoption of standardized procedures and equipment.”



MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and Reserve military personnel.