Jones takes command of Lake City Army Ammunition Plant

Courtesy Photo | Christopher Reaves (far right), the Command Sgt. Maj. of the Joint Munitions Command, passes the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant colors to Lt. Col. Brian Jones, during a change of command ceremony Thursday morning in Independence, Missouri. The passing of the colors symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (Catrina Goddard, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant)

Lt. Col. Brian Jones assumed leadership of the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant during a Change of Command Ceremony last Thursday.



Jones accepted responsibility from Lt. Col. Christopher Denton.



Col. Gabe Pryor, the commander of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, officiated the event.



“Lake City has a critical role in supporting our national defense through production of small arms ammunition to equip the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Guardians and Marines with what they need to defend our nation,” Pryor said. “I extend my deepest gratitude to Lt. Col. Denton for his exceptional leadership and dedicated service to this plant and to our country. Under his command, LCAAP has achieved remarkable successes and has maintained a laser focus on safety, quality and then mission execution.



“As we bid farewell to one exceptional leader, we welcome another,” Pryor added. “Today, we entrust the leadership of Lake City to Lt. Col. Jones. He brings with him a wealth of experience, leadership, and a deep commitment to our Army’s mission and values.”



In 2006, Jones was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the Transportation Corps, and later the Logistics Corps, from the Army ROTC program at the University of Memphis, Tennessee.



“I am excited to join the Lake City team in America's Heartland,” Jones said. “For over 80 years, Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines have relied upon the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant to provide ready, reliable, and lethal ammunition. I am proud to add my name to that long legacy, and I am committed to equipping the American Warfighter such that he or she will prevail in combat.”



Jones holds a Master of Science in International Business Administration from the University of Memphis, Tennessee, with post graduate studies at the University of Ulster, Magee, Northern Ireland, and a Bachelor of Science in Management and Human Resource Management from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga.



LCAAP, a subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command, conducts contract oversight and provides quality small-caliber munitions to the Warfighter.



JMC provides the joint forces with ready, reliable, and lethal munitions at the speed of war, sustaining global readiness. JMC is the logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunition and provides a global presence of technical support to combat units wherever they are stationed or deployed.