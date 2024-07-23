15MEU Marine, present for father’s Burial-at-Sea

A New York native and Marine assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) was able to take part in his father’s burial-at-sea ceremony aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), July 17, 2024.



Gunnery Sgt. Gregory Buckley and a native of Carthage, New York, laid his father – retired Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Kevin Buckley – to rest at sea.



“I’m humbled at this ship as they’ve bent over backwards to make this happen,” said Buckley. “It was the love and support of the Sailors and Marines from Boxer and the MEU that made this moment extraordinary for me and my family.”



This was a ship-wide evolution, integrating Boxer Sailors and Marines from various commands to honor a Marine and fellow shipmate.



“This was a very unique and memorable ceremony since we did it in conjunction with our brothers and sisters from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Amphibious Squadron Five,” said Boxer Command Master Chief J. J. Ramiro. “We are Sailors serving in the U.S. Navy and with this tradition it is with great gratitude that we are able to return our brothers and sisters to sea where we spent most of our best moments of our careers.”



After Buckley’s father passed away in October 2023, just one month after his mother’s passing, Buckley and his four brothers saw an opportunity to grant one of his last wishes – giving him a Sailor’s burial at sea.



Kevin Buckley proudly served his country for 22 years and was and advocate for two of his five sons who had joined the military ranks.



“My brother, who had served in the Navy as well, had brought up the idea of my upcoming operations on Boxer as a way for us to send him off,” said Buckley. “This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to send him off with the customs and traditions the military has to offer.”



Behind the scenes, Navy Chaplains planned, organized and executed this ceremony for their fellow shipmate.



“Chaplain Rogers coordinated with the hospital and multiple units to deliver the remains via LCAC [landing, craft air cushion] to assure we could conduct the ceremony,” said Cmdr. Greg Cates, Boxer command chaplain. “I’ve been a chaplain for 22 years and done 30 of these, and never have I seen a next of kin onboard for it.”



As Buckley and the chaplains made their way to the hangar bay, Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) were waiting for them, standing in silence while holding the national ensign. It was a moment of support and respect for both the son and the deceased.



“At first, I felt a little hesitation leaving the morgue,” said Buckley. “But seeing my fellow Marines standing there I felt a wave of love and support from this moment.”



Boxer’s Chiefs Mess and 15th MEU’s staff noncommissioned officer onboard, supported each role in the ceremony and honored retired Senior Chief Master-at-Arms.



For the final moment of the ceremony, Buckley committed the remains of his father to the sea with his fellow brothers and sisters in the military by his side.



“I couldn’t see it [urn] hit the water,” said Buckley. “But as we were moving, I saw the urn bob and go down. I felt relief as he had fought and served his country for 22 years. Now he is at peace where he wanted to be.”



With the work of thousands of hands, this Sailor was finally sent on his final journey home. Fair winds and following seas, shipmate.



Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Commissioned February 11, 1995, Boxer is the sixth ship to bear the name. Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and 1,800 Marines.

