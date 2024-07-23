U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Celebrates 80th Anniversary of Guam Liberation Day

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith | Guam Gov. Lourdes Aflague Leon Guerrero (fourth from left), Adm. Samuel J. Paparo,...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith | Guam Gov. Lourdes Aflague Leon Guerrero (fourth from left), Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, Fleet Master Chief David Isom, USINDOPACOM command senior enlisted leader, take a group photo in Guam on July 19, 2024. Paparo met with senior government officials and U.S. service members to reiterate USINDOPACOM’s priority of defending the homeland and to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the island. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith) see less | View Image Page

Tumon, GUAM — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Guam July 18-20, where he met with senior government officials and U.S. service members to reiterate USINDOPACOM’s priority of defending the homeland and to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the island.

Paparo met with Congressman James Moylan, Gov. Lourdes Aflague Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Franquez Tenorio, Guam legislature senators and other community representatives and discussed the significance of commemorating a historic milestone while identifying opportunities for continued future collaboration and mutual support. As a part of the homeland, Guam serves as a strategic U.S. outpost in the Western Pacific.





While in Guam, he also met with senior military members including Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force – Micronesia, Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas, and spoke with joint service members at Joint Region Marianas, Task Force Talon at Andersen Air Force Base, Theater High Altitude defense site, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and Naval Base Guam. Fleet Master Chief David Isom, USINDOPACOM’s command senior enlisted leader, also met with senior enlisted leaders throughout Guam to highlight enlisted development and service opportunities.



Guam’s rich cultural heritage was embedded throughout 80th liberation day events, which included a large-scale parade, memorial mass at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, and a Unified Memorial and wreath-laying at the Plaza de Espana in Hagåtña, where Paparo delivered goodwill remarks.



"Guam will never ever be exposed again,” Paparo said. “We have our best warfighters here defending, because Guam is the homeland. Preventing conflict, deterring conflict is our highest duty. The joint force is committed to a lasting friendship, to family, and the defense of Guam so that future generations will never ever have to endure the tragedy that the Mañaina' suffered 80 years ago.”





The theme of the 80th commemoration was “Peace For Us Always,” and focused on forgiveness. Displays and speeches celebrated growth in regional relationships while honoring the enduring spirit, sacrifice, and perseverance of the CHamoru people through adversity. Distinguished guests included U.S. Marine Cpl. Frank S. Wright, a 99-year-old World War II veteran and Guam liberator, retired U.S. Marine Col. Joaquin Siquenza Santos, a war survivor, 92-year-old Francisco Manibusan, who helped build airfields as a nine-year-old in 1941, Japan Consulate Guam Rumiko Ishigami, and service members from the Philippines and U.S. militaries.



