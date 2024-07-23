Kadena Airmen Supply Hope in July

Christmas came early in Okinawa as 18th Wing Airmen delivered toys to the local children in need on July 23, 2024.



It’s aptly called Christmas in July - a volunteer and donation-based event, initiated by the 18th Wing Safety office which has now spread to multiple units across Kadena Air Base, and it’s been going on strong for four years.



“Christmas in July is an opportunity for members of Kadena Air Base to give back to those in need,” said Tech. Sgt. Adam Tallman, 18th SEG Occupational Safety noncommissioned officer in charge. “I joined the program on the second iteration, and I knew right away that this is bigger than just collecting toys.”



The goal these Airmen were aiming for wasn’t just to donate, but it was to lift the spirits of children who may not have had the opportunities to enjoy playing with toys due to financial hardships.



The team, composed of many Airmen from units such as the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 18th Maintenance Group, and even the 353rd Special Operations Wing, collected donations from across the base. Their main collection point, which was located at the Kadena Base Exchange, had to be emptied three times due to the overwhelming support from base residents.



“I’ve never heard of such a program before, and (Christmas in July) is a wonderful opportunity for the children,” said Ayano Kaneshima, a manager at a local children’s support facility with an emphasis on aiding single parents with low income. “Our facility operates on a limited budget from the city, and donations such as this help us sustain our operations.”



A total of 3,200 items were donated, valued at around $24,000. The team believes they were able to achieve this impressive number thanks to the connections they made in the Air Force.



“Networking is one of the strongest tools an Airman can have. Being in Safety, I am in constant communication with members all over Kadena,” Tallman said. “Having the right contact, or just simply asking the BX manager to place a donation box, allowed for this event to take place and exceed the intended goal.”



Three different support facilities were selected this year. Hundreds of toys and clothing items were delivered directly to the hands of the children, and they promptly replied with smiles and laughter.



“The purpose of Christmas in July is to help provide for people in need, as well as to experience the excitement and delight from the children,” said Staff Sgt. Tamilet Coleman, 18th LRS resource and training advisor. “Upon learning that we were contributing to the community, I was immediately drawn in. There is something about seeing the look of joy and contentment on the little ones’ faces. Seeing that always brings a sense of joy and fulfillment.”

