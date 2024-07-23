CENSECFOR Welcomes New CO

Photo By Darryl Orrell | Capt. Joseph Bromley (right) assumed command of the Center for Security Forces...... read more read more Photo By Darryl Orrell | Capt. Joseph Bromley (right) assumed command of the Center for Security Forces (CENSECFOR), relieving Capt. Douglas Pegher (left) in the presence of Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, during a ceremony held at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, July 23. Official U.S. Navy photo by Darryl Orrell. see less | View Image Page

Capt. Joseph Bromley assumed command of the Center for Security Forces (CENSECFOR), relieving Capt. Douglas Pegher during a ceremony held at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, July 23.



“I am pleased to be here with you today to officiate at the Center for Security Forces’ change of command as we honor and say farewell to Captain Douglas Pegher and welcome Captain Joseph Bromley,” said Commander, Naval Education and Training Command Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko.



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition. The first formal mention of the ceremony in Navy regulations occurred during the Civil War, and little has changed in its formality and procedural execution since then.



The transition of command occurs when the outgoing and incoming officers read their orders to the command's officers and crew. The two officers then face each other, and the incoming officer salutes and states, “I relieved you, sir” or “I relieve you, ma’am.” The outgoing officer returns the salute and states, “I stand relieved,” and the seamless transition of command is complete.



“Thank you, Capt. Pegher, for your faithful service. You fundamentally transformed training and readiness generation for Sailors across all naval warfighting domains,” said Czerewko. “You and your team developed and executed curriculum that safely and effectively delivered high-risk training to Masters-at-Arms, Naval Aviators, Naval Flight Officers and Aircrew, small boat operators, and countless others to improve the fleet.”



Pegher graduated from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. After working in the commercial sector, he pursued a naval career and earned his commission in 1997.



“I want to thank the incredible team of more than 1100 Sailors, Marines, airmen, government civilians, and contractors that make up CENSECFOR,” said Pegher in his remarks to those in attendance. “The success we achieved was only possible because of your hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to improvement.”



During his naval career, he served in various operational assignments on different ship classes, such as an aircraft carrier, an amphibious command ship, and two destroyers. In July 2021, he became the eighth naval officer to serve as the CENSECFOR commanding officer.



In the early part of his tour, Pegher’s adept handling of the challenges brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic ensured the continued seamless delivery of training while prioritizing the health safety of staff and students.



He oversaw the planning and implementation of consolidating, aligning, and synchronizing Navy small boat operator training. Earlier this year, his team successfully piloted the four-week Basic Small Craft Operator course.



Through coordinated efforts with the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Naval Education and Training Command (N4) team, he secured six significant projects to enhance the delivery of the Master-at-Arms Ready Relevant Learning training at Naval Technical Training Center Lackland. The projects include the construction of a mock village, pier, ship, and tactical shoot house.



Under his leadership, the command also obtained Federal Law Enforcement Training Accreditation for its Master-at-Arms “A” School and Law Enforcement “C” School. Additionally, he oversaw the successful move of Naval Corrections training from San Antonio, Texas, to Chesapeake, Va.



During his tenure as commanding officer, more than 61,000 Sailors graduated from one or more CENSECFOR instructor-led courses across the spectrum of antiterrorism, expeditionary warfare, code of conduct, law enforcement, and small craft operations.



“Capt. Bromley, I have the highest confidence as you assume command in a few minutes and get on with the business of training and educating warfighters to maximize their lethality and survivability,” said Czerewko. “Your only charge from me is to carry on Captain Pegher’s mindset of aggressive self-assessment and self-correction and continue to pursue perfection in every aspect of command.”



Bromley is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but he was raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He graduated from Old Dominion University (Class of 1998) with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, with a Master of Science in Information Systems.



“It is because of your dedication and expertise that our training detachments and learning sites can produce the trained sailors required for a lethal and survivable fleet,” said Bromley as he addressed the CENSECFOR staff. “We come to work every day to ensure that we have delivered properly trained sailors to the Fleet and that they are ready to respond with professionalism and decisive action when required.”



He served on two Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers, USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) and USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), and two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) and USS McFaul (DDG 74), where he served as the executive officer and, subsequently, the commanding officer.



Deployed as an individual augmentee, he completed a tour in the Counter-Improvised Explosive Device Integration and Operations Cell in Bagdad, Iraq. His most recent assignment was serving as the surface capabilities and requirements lead at U.S. Fleet Forces Command.



Bromley is the ninth naval officer to assume the responsibility as the Center for Security Forces commanding officer.



The Center for Security Forces provides specialized training to more than 20,000 students annually. It has 14 training locations across the United States and worldwide, each carrying the motto: "Where Training Breeds Confidence."