USAG Humphreys’ HHC welcomes new commander

Photo By Spc. Kianna Scott | U.S. Army Cpt. Courtney Tillman, the outgoing U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) commander, left; U.S. Army Col. Ryan Workman, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, center; and U.S. Army Cpt. Stanley Ching, the incoming U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys HHC commander, right; render a salute during the playing of the national anthem for the Headquarters and Headquarters Company change of command ceremony held at the Humphreys Hub on July 19, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are a time-honored military tradition that represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kianna Scott)

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The Headquarters and Headquarters Company of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys welcomed its new commander during a change of command ceremony, July 19, 2024, at the Humphreys Hub.



After leading the Golden Tigers for a year, U.S. Army Capt. Courtney K. Tillman relinquished command to Capt. Stanley S. Ching in the time-honored tradition of passing the colors, symbolizing the transfer of command.



“A change of command is a significant event for a company,” said U.S. Army Col. Ryan K. Workman, commander, USAG Humphreys, during the ceremony. “It is a visual symbol of the transfer of responsibility and authority from one commander to the next. Command of a headquarters company is particularly challenging, which is why we choose the best captains to command them.”



Unlike many other commands, HHC Soldiers and Korean Augmentees to the U.S. Army, are spread throughout the command, filling various roles to ensure the daily operations of the garrison, added Workman. Tillman met this challenge head on.



“Throughout her year in command, Capt. Tillman has led from the front,” said Workman. “She has fought to train, she has taken care of her piece of the Army, and she has absolutely improved the readiness of the garrison to accomplish our tasks in peacetime and in war.”



Having come from Eighth Army, also located at Camp Humphreys, Ching is familiar with the garrison, making him a good fit to command HHC, added Workman.



“Col. Workman, thank you for entrusting me with this tremendous opportunity to command this amazing team of Soldiers here,” said Ching. “To my family, thank you for your support and the rough days ahead. I love you all very much, and I couldn't do this without you guys.”



Ching began his career, enlisting in the Army in Seattle in 2013 and earned his commission in 2017 from Officer Candidate School, as an engineer. As an Army officer, he served in various roles and assignments until coming to Camp Humphreys in 2022 to served 8A as the G33 Orders officer-in-charge before transitioning into the 8A Engineers Facilities, Construction and Transformation Cell.



Ching’s Military awards include Army Commendation Medal (3 Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Defense Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon.



(by Male'ya Harden and Zander Alfred)