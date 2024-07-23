COL Patrick Biggs Takes Command of Japan Engineer District

Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | Brig. Gen. Joseph "Clete" Goetz II, commanding general, Pacific Ocean Division, U.S....... read more read more Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | Brig. Gen. Joseph "Clete" Goetz II, commanding general, Pacific Ocean Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, passes the Japan Engineer District flag, which the army refers to as "colors", to incoming Japan Engineer District Commander Col. Patrick M. Biggs during a change of command ceremony held on Camp Zama, Japan. see less | View Image Page

It was under the time-worn arches of Kizuna Hall that Col. Gary S. Bonham relinquished command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED), passing leadership to Col. Patrick Biggs, marking the Salt Lake City native as the 23rd District Command Engineer, July 19th at Camp Zama, Japan.



The ceremony, hosted by Brig. Gen. Joseph “Clete” Goetz II, Commanding General of the USACE Pacific Ocean Division (POD), saw the attendance of Mr. Kazumi Inoue, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Defense, Minister’s Secretariat, Mr. Katsuhiko Imada, Director, U.S. Forces Japan Cooperation Division, Bureau of Policies for Regional Society, Col. Yukio Mehara, Deputy Commander, 1st Engineer Brigade, as well as Col. Hisanori Hashiguchi, Commander, 4th Engineer Group, of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force, respectively, among others.



“For 52 years in it’s current incarnation with a history that goes back further than that, this District is a truly unique team of American and Japanese citizens working together to strengthen our alliance in a tangible way,” Brig. Gen. Goetz began.



“Gary, you’ve done a tremendous job,” the Commanding General said, directing his remarks toward the departing JED commander. “The number of years you have spent leading this organization… it’s the blink of an eye. But, my friend, in that blink of an eye what you and your team has accomplished in incredible.”



For Col. Gary Bonham, departing JED commander, the ceremony was bittersweet. Today, he not only bid his farewell to the District, but after 30 years of service, to the United States Army as well.



Initially commissioned through the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program in the Corps of Engineers in 1994, Bonham’s time in service would allow him to see the world, his first assignment being with the 82nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, in Germany.



“I started my career as a [2nd] Lieutenant in Bamberg, Germany,” the former commander reflected. “Next came my first USACE experience and I cannot thank BG Antionette Gant enough for her leadership and friendship.”



Bonham’s initial experience working with USACE would come as the Deputy Commander of the Albuquerque District in New Mexico. After serving in Hawaii, Mississippi, and Virginia, his next time with the Corps of Engineers would see him in Japan, commanding JED.



“What the District has been able to do in these last three years is incredible and all of the credit has to go to all of the remarkable employees that have been part of the JED team over these last three years,” the former commander stated.



“This last year has proven to be special. [2024] saw our host nation program positively take it to the next level with major progress seen in the Special Action Committee Program, the Facilities Adjustment Program-Kanagawa, the Futenma Replacement Program, the Futenma Refurbishment Program, and the Okinawa Consolidation program. In concert with this, the Construction and Engineering Divisions were truly shining with huge amounts of construction in Yokota, Yokosuka, and Okinawa and significant construction ongoing in Misawa, Sasebo, Kanagawa and Iwakuni.”



Bonham’s time at the Japan Engineer District was indeed special, as he oversaw a period of unprecedented growth in which more than $900 million in contract obligations over the last fiscal year were completed – more than double what they did previously – continuing a year-to-year series of successes for the District.



“Japan District… you’re doers,” Brig. Gen. Goetz remarked. “You do incredible things because, in a world where sometimes the safest thing to do is to do nothing, you have the temerity and skill to envision and build great things. This place needs you. The Army needs you and one more time I’d like to tell you how proud I am of you.”



“You’re a powerhouse in the Pacific,” Goetz declared.



For incoming commander Col. Patrick Biggs, Bonham’s financial strides illustrate the important mission engineers undertake in service to the U.S. - Japan Alliance.



“The work we do here in JED puts us at the tip of the spear in growing our partnerships and building our nation’s readiness. We help to build tangible readiness for every service and the impact of our work is felt across the Pacific. I am deeply honored to be a part of this mission and am looking forward to growing the legacy of this organization,” the incoming commander said.