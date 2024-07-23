Tried, Tested, True: 5th ANGLICO Completes Certification Exercise 24.3

Photo By Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Angel Caldero, a fire support Marine with 5th Air Naval...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Angel Caldero, a fire support Marine with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, posts security during Certification Exercise 24.3 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 17, 2024. CERTEX 24.3 is a training exercise designed to assess, evaluate, and certify 5th ANGLICO’s ability to coordinate fires and effects, integrate with ally and partner forces, and operate independently in dynamic and challenging environments. Caldero is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan—Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, trained across Okinawa to conduct their Certification Exercise 24.3.



CERTEX 24.3 was designed to assess and evaluate 5th ANGLICO’s ability to coordinate fires and effects, integrate with ally and partner forces, establish command-and-control nodes, and operate independently in challenging environments.



Multiple 5th ANGLICO detachments (ADETs) were evaluated during the training evolution. These detachments often operate as small, self-sufficient units that integrate with joint, ally and partner forces to plan, coordinate, and employ multi-domain fires and effects. This mission set means it is vitally important that ADETs constantly test, maintain, and reinforce their ability to operate as highly capable and independent teams.



“The success of our Marines during CERTEX 24.3 is a testament to the tough and realistic training they do every day to stay in a constant state of readiness,” said Lt.Col. Matthew R. Ashton, commanding officer of 5th ANGLICO. “The training, evaluation, and certification of our Marines ensures we are always ready to provide a certified and capable force that can rapidly support operations in competition through conflict at a moment’s notice.”



The training evolution was divided into multiple phases, each presenting a new set of challenges and dynamic scenarios that tested the full range of the ADETs capabilities. The phases ranged from field training, where Marines demonstrated proficiency in land navigation, foraging, and signature management, to long-range communications, fire coordination and integration of multiple common operating pictures and systems.



The ADETs utilized a combination of all these skills to successfully demonstrate their ability to evade simulated oppositional forces, sustain themselves independently, and liaise with ally and partner forces. The training reinforced their capability to critically think, assess complex situations, and accomplish the mission in austere environments.



“CERTEX 24.3 challenged my Marines to employ all the skills they have learned and trained throughout the year,” said Capt. Michael S. Edelen, commander of ADET 1 - 3. The exercise built the confidence of our team and allowed us to demonstrate our ability to be self-sufficient and operate forward as a highly capable, cohesive unit.”



The successful evaluation and certification of 5th ANGLICO once again demonstrates the unit’s ironclad commitment to maintaining the highest levels of readiness and capability to support III MEF in its mission to respond quickly to any crisis or conflict in the Western Pacific region.