Fort McCoy holds summer 2024 SOHAC gathering with focus in safety

Fort McCoy's Quarterly Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council (SOHAC) met on July 9 to discuss safety measures both on and off the base.



The meeting, led by Safety Manager Edson De Leon with the Installation Safety Office emphasized the importance of safety awareness and proactive prevention of accidents.



De Leon's presentation included a thorough review of safety statistics showing a significant downward trend in accidents, along with an open discussion encouraging input from attendees.

The exchange highlighted the need to communicate risks effectively, especially to those unfamiliar with them, noting, fresh eyes can give you a new angle to help mitigate risks that we become accustomed to. Normalized risks does not mean it is safe for others and allowing feedback from both experienced and inexperienced workers can better work environments.



Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Michael Corkum added, “Qualified doesn’t equal experience,” underscoring the importance of practical knowledge in safety practices. He also added to empower junior leaders to help them gain knowledge in more controlled environments so they can be successful in moments of need.



De Leon concluded his presentation with a poignant remark: “No safety, know pain. Know safety, no pain.” He stressed that being aware and making educated decisions are key to preventing accidents.



The meeting also addressed seasonal safety concerns. With the summer heat, water safety was a significant topic. Being sure people stay hydrated and take breaks in summer sun as well as being smart when encountering water. Whether that means being prepared when swimming in all types of water or checking the radar before driving to avoid heavy rains.



During the 101 critical days of summer, Memorial Day through Labor Day, is approximately when 40 percent of accident fatalities occur, De Leon said. Year round, car owners should have spare supplies in case of emergencies, not just winter. Prepared with water, sunscreen, and emergency supplies in the warmer months as well.



Additional topics included the importance of checking weather conditions, especially in times of heavy rain and potential flooding. Being aware of hazards makes you less likely to be involved in an accident. The dangers of hydroplaning and being stuck in mud are very possible with the significant amount of rain the 2024 season has had thus far, De Leon noted.



The SOHAC meeting continues to play a crucial role in maintaining and improving the safety standards at Fort McCoy. The next meeting is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024, where the council will review ongoing safety initiatives and explore new strategies to ensure the well-being of all personnel.



