Premier CBRNE formation hosts first command chief warrant officer change of charter

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood (center), the commanding general of the 20th Chemical,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood (center), the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, passes the charter for the command chief warrant officer for the 20th CBRNE Command to Chief Warrant Officer 3 Victoria RamageGarcia (right). RamageGarica assumed the command chief warrant officer charter from Chief Warrant Officer Jesse S. Deberry (left) during a ceremony at 20th CBRNE Command on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, July 19. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gregory R. Hazeltine. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The U.S. military’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) command held its first command chief warrant officer change of charter ceremony, July 19.



Chief Warrant Officer 3 Victoria RamageGarcia assumed the charter for the 20th CBRNE Command from Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse S. Deberry, the first command chief warrant officer in the nearly 20-year history of the one-of-a-kind U.S. Army command.



Hosted by Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, the commanding general of 20th CBRNE Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva, the senior enlisted leader of the 20th CBRNE Command, the inaugural change of charter ceremony took place at the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



Hood awarded Deberry with the Legion of Merit for his service at the command. Hood said that Deberry had contributed to 20th CBRNE Command combat readiness by coordinating and collaborating with organizations across the U.S. Department of Defense since becoming the first command chief warrant officer in July 2021.



Originally from Columbia, South Carolina, Deberry enlisted as a Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) specialist in the U.S. Army in 1998.



During his 25 years in the U.S. Army, Deberry has served around the world and deployed to Afghanistan, Bahrain, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.



Deberry earned his bachelor’s degree in homeland security from the University of Maryland and his master’s degree in acquisition and procurement management with a certification in Government Contracting from Webster University.



Deberry will report to the Defense Threat Reduction Agency following his three years as the command chief warrant officer for the 20th CBRNE Command.



As executive level professionals, warrant officers provide the U.S. Army with specialized technical and tactical expertise to advise the command. Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) warrant officers’ area of focus is on the world’s most dangerous hazards.



RamageGarcia became the command chief warrant officer after serving as the CBRN technician for Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Team 1 in the 20th CBRNE Command.



WMD Coordination Teams provide combatant commanders, lead federal agencies and supported commanders with specialized support and subject matter expertise for overseas and stateside CBRNE and counter-improvised explosive device operations, accidents and incidents.



RamageGarica previously served as the division CBRN technician for the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea.



A native of Pioneer, California, RamageGarcia has served in the U.S. Army for almost 20 years.



RamageGarica earned her bachelor’s degree in occupational safety and health with an emphasis in environmental science from Columbia Southern University and her graduate certificate and master’s degree in strategic studies with an emphasis on Weapons of Mass Destruction from the National Defense University CWMD fellowship program in coordination with Missouri State University.



RamageGarcia has served around the world in a wide variety of staff and leadership positions.



She deployed to Mosul, Iraq, with the 1st Cavalry Division in 2008 – 2009.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in the science, technology and security corridor of northeastern Maryland, the multifunctional and deployable 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and CBRN specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations around the world.