July’s Monthly Outstanding Performer

U.S. Space Force Sgt. Andrew Rao, 21st Communications Squadron cyber network operations supervisor, is July’s Outstanding Performer.



Originally from Slidell, Louisiana, Rao joined the U.S. Air Force in February 2019, then transitioned to the Space Force in February 2021.



“I joined the military to serve my country and defend our cyberspace from foreign adversaries,” said Rao.



Rao started at Schriever Space Force Base in September 2022, and his job includes network engineering and maintaining the Non-classified and Secret Internet Protocol Router Network environment — more commonly known as NIPRNet and SIPRNet — for Schriever SFB.



“In my job, I'm responsible for the configuration of all of our network devices, like routers and switches," said Rao. “Staying up to date with proper configurations makes it harder for our adversaries to launch a cyberattack.”



Rao’s work has a significant impact on the overall operations of the Space Force.



“Every single job in the Space Force relies on communications connectivity through NIPR and SIPR, or higher classification networks,” said Rao. “Our team enables the entire NIPR and SIPR network to work for Schriever SFB by helping all our computers talk to the network.”



Rao recently earned his bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity and information assurance and is on track to separate from active duty in September 2024. He plans to remain with the Space Force as a contract network engineer and continue to improve the reliability and capabilities of the base network infrastructure on Schriever SFB.



“Having a bachelor’s in cybersecurity and information assurance furthers my understanding of how all cyber Space Force Specialty Codes work together and not solely focusing on the engineering side,” said Rao.



Rao expressed how big of an accomplishment getting a bachelor’s degree was to him.



“I absolutely hated school, and I was an awful student,” said Rao. “I graduated high school with a 1.6 GPA and didn’t think a bachelor’s was ever in the cards for me.”



Rao’s experience in the military was a big part of changing his perspective on school.



“The military, and specifically my first ever supervisor, Master Sgt. Darren Williams, really motivated me to get back into school,” said Rao. “The military gave me discipline that I lacked.”



Rao shared how his academic experience in the military contributed to his personal and professional growth.



“From tech school to career development courses, I learned that I could in fact motivate myself,” said Rao.



In his free time, Rao enjoys stock trading and upscale dining experiences. He expressed his appreciation for his parents and grandparents, who are among his biggest supporters.



“I’d like to thank my family for always supporting me and making it well known that they’re proud of me,” said Rao. “I’m the first person in my immediate family to receive a college degree.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 16:30 Story ID: 476849 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, July’s Monthly Outstanding Performer, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.