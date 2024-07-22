Marine rugby player receives promotion during armed forces championship

Courtesy Photo | Marine Corps Sgt. Vivian Aragon breaks away on a scoring run during the 2024 Armed...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marine Corps Sgt. Vivian Aragon breaks away on a scoring run during the 2024 Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Championship in San Diego, California, July 12, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom) see less | View Image Page

Shannon Collins



Defense Media Activity



SAN DIEGO – During the two-day Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Championship Nobel Field here July 13, Marines from bases around the world gathered for an impromptu promotion pinning of one of their own.



Sgt. Vivian Aragon, a signals intelligence analyst out of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, became staff sergeant as her fellow rugby players gathered for a meritorious promotion.



At one point in her career, Aragon had thought to serve her four years and get out of the Marines, but thanks to the support and mentorship of her fellow rugby teammates, she re-enlisted.



Inspiration to serve



Aragon said her stepfather served 15 years in the Army, including multiple deployments to Afghanistan. But he wasn’t her inspiration to join the Marines.



“I knew I wanted to serve my country, and the Marines has a really big reputation of being the best,” she said. “My older sister wanted to become a Marine, but she had cancer. I did it more for her.”



Aragon joined during the COVID-19 pandemic so her sister couldn’t be at her graduation but was proud of her.



“She’s so elated. She’s so happy about it,” she said, smiling. “I wore my uniform for her. When I wear my uniform, I’m wearing it for anyone I care about. There’s a purpose behind it.”



Rugby



In high school, she played wide receiver and quarterback in football. She transferred those skills over into rugby, where she plays back, wing and full back. She’s been playing rugby for the past eight years.



She said having that mix of enlisted and officer players on the base teams has helped her grow both in rugby and in her military career.



“The officers have always been there for me,” Aragon said. “Initially when I joined, I was nervous to speak with officers or form any type of friendships with them. They’re amazing. It’s nice to get to work with them and receive mentorship.”



Aragon said getting advice from her teammates rejuvenates her call to service.



“Just speaking to them and how they view the military really sparked why I joined,” she said. “They spark that passion to serve. It’s an amazing choice to serve your country and progress in your career in the military.”



Capt. Janay Lee, Marine team co-captain, said Aragon is exactly what you want in a Marine and rugby player.



“She has such a competitive fire in her that it just makes you want to be better because she’s so fast, and she’s so good,” Lee said. “She cares so much for this team and for the sport that you can’t help but fight for her and work with her. She’s such a great player and a great Marine.”



Lee said Aragon bridges the gap between the enlisted and officers on the team.



“She’s exactly what you want from an NCO. She’s the future of the Marine Corps and rugby. She’s going to lead the team for the next generation,” Lee said.



Aragon recommends intramural sports to her fellow Marines to have a work-life balance.



“It gives you a break from work and wearing cammies,” she said. “You have a sense of pride because you’re playing and representing the Marines but there’s also local teams you can join for camaraderie, friends, improving your quality of life.”



Aragon said she’s made friends for life with women from all the branches of service through rugby.



“I’ve made some of the best friends I’ll ever have,” she said. “I have so many friends around the world now that I wouldn’t have had without the military. The Marines are amazing. I love being a Marine.”