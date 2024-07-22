From Soldier to Leader - 1st Armored Division welcomes new NCOs to its ranks during NCO Induction Ceremony

Thunderous applause could be heard as 33 newly promoted noncommissioned officers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division were cheered on by their colleagues, friends, Soldiers and loved ones during the unit's NCO Induction Ceremony held at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence on Fort Bliss, Texas, July 19, 2024.



NCO induction ceremonies serve to recognize the new NCOs and raise morale by instilling within them a sense of pride and honor. It is a tradition that reaffirms the Soldiers' commitment to becoming young leaders, while building camaraderie and esprit de corps.



"This is specifically done to recognize a Soldiers' transition from that of a Soldier to the Noncommissioned Officer Corps," said Command Sgt. Maj. Nicolas Garcia, the senior enlisted advisor for 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, affectionally known as the 'Dragoons'. "We've got to ensure that we don't lose these traditions, and we do that by continuing to practice events, like the one we did today."



The inductees recited the NCO Charge and NCO Creed, and symbolic ceremonial candles were lit during the event. The candles represent different virtues showing the importance of the U.S. Army NCO; red for valor and hardiness, white for purity and innocence, and blue for vigilance, perseverance, and justice.



The event's keynote speaker, Command Sgt. Maj. James Light, the senior enlisted advisor for the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, delivered remarks and sound advice to the new NCOs stating how they will be responsible for building the next generation of the Army.



"You will be faced with a million different tactical dilemmas, over the course of just a single battle," said Light. "You are empowered through our system to make the decisions required to overcome those problems, that we'll face."



While most of the new NCOs inducted were assigned to the 'Dragoons' for one young NCO this event was special.



Sgt. Ryan Owens, assigned to the 93rd Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, took part in the event. He credits the NCOs who mentored him over the years to make his success possible.



"Thankfully, because of the great leadership, and the great NCOs that were over me, they were able to help lead me and build me into the NCO that I am, today," Owens said. "Because of them and what they've taught me, I am who I am now. Their character, their resolve, their resiliency, everything about them was an inspiration!"



The NCO induction ceremony thus serves as a beacon of tradition and excellence, illuminating the path for future generations of military leaders to follow.

