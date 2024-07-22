Costa Rican Government, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Embassy leadership visit Continuing Promise 2024 work sites

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 22, 2024) – U.S. Navy and Continuing Promise 2024 leadership toured various work sites throughout the day with Costa Rican government officials to observe the partnership and interoperability between professionals from the two nations.

Marta Esquevel, president of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), and Sucy Wing Ching, president of the Board of Port Administration and Economic Development of the Atlantic Coast of Costa Rica (JAPDEVA), were the primary Costa Rican officials present. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Joshua Lasky, Deputy Commander of Joint Interagency Task Force-South, and Cdr. Juan Carlos Avila, Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica, represented the U.S. Navy and U.S. Embassy respectively. Continuing Promise 2024 Mission Commander, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, led guests on the tour.

The joint delegation first visited Valle La Estrella Medical Center where U.S. Navy medical professionals were working closely with CCSS personnel to provide direct patient care to the community. Next, the group visited Colegio de Limón Diurno to observe the progress on a roofing project for the school’s library that U.S. Navy construction personnel, known as Seabees, provided engineering and construction assistance for. The next stop was a tour aboard expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), the ship that transported personnel and cargo for Continuing Promise 2024. Finally, guests were brought to the Casa de la Cultura in downtown Limón to sit in on a joint Women, Peace, and Security seminar hosted by U.S. Navy and civilian experts from Continuing Promise 2024.

“Today's events were an excellent example of the many ways that we can work with our neighbors to improve lives, communities, and friendships,” said Lasky. “I am very grateful to our Costa Rican hosts for welcoming us with unending kindness and to our Continuing Promise team for dedicating their time and expertise to work alongside our partners in the region and improve our capability to work together.”

The joint medical team of U.S. Navy and CCSS medical professionals have served more than 2000 Costa Ricans during the week-long visit. In addition, U.S. Navy WPS professionals have conducted side-by-side training with 65 Costa Rican Ministry of Public Security and local officials. U.S. Navy construction personnel have supplied over 300 man-hours of engineering support at Colegio de Limón Diurno.

While at Colegio de Limón Diurno, July 22nd, students, along with official party, were serenaded by the U.S. Fleet Forces Band, “Uncharted Waters.” The band played a 20-minute set which included current hits from the U.S. and some traditional Costa Rican and Latin American music.

"Seeing the smiles on the faces of so many people when we arrived at each site today gave me an incredible feeling of pride," said Smith. "It is incredible to see how much work this team has done, how many people we have touched in Costa Rica, how many new friendships we've developed, and how many capabilities we have improved."

Continuing Promise 2024, now in its fourteenth year, visits the Caribbean, Central and South America to build goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations (NGOs), and international organizations.

This year marks the fifth visit to Costa Rica since 2007, and the first for Burlington. In previous visits, U.S. military medical professionals worked with local medical professionals to provide care to more than 18,000 Costa Ricans, as well as fill more than 10,000 prescriptions.

Continuing Promise 2024 also includes Women, Peace, and Security seminars to discuss gender-based violence and share experiences. There will also be training events on humanitarian assistance and disaster response provided by U.S. Department of Defense professionals.

USNS Burlington will depart Limón on July 24 to proceed to the mission’s upcoming scheduled visits in Honduras, Colombia, and Panama.

