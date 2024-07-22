Huntsville Center completes demolition on old elementary school building

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville is completing the demolition of the Southeast Region Britain School located on Fort Stewart’s installation.



“The demolition aims to pave the way for new infrastructure in the area, enhancing resources and services for Soldiers and their families,” Jake Gassaway, Facilities Reduction Program project manager, said.



The project, which began with pre-demolition documentation in September 2023, is now concluding the final steps of installing irrigation systems and planting greenery back into the area. The estimated contract close out is scheduled for December 2024.



“Throughout the process, we collaborated with the USACE Savannah District, the Department of Defense Education Activity, along with other organizations and state officials in order to make this project a success,” Gassaway said.



The Huntsville Center worked with officials of the state of Georgia through the abatement phase to ensure the removal of regulated materials complied with the environmental standards set by the state.



The actual demolition, the dismantling of the school building structure and removal of playground equipment, was planned and executed to minimize disruption to the surrounding areas.



Gassaway elaborated on the details of the demolition, “We were able to remove and salvage playground equipment, cut and remove sidewalks, demolish flagpoles and appurtenances, along with playgrounds and basketball courts.”



Once the dismantling was finished and debris was removed from the site, extensive efforts were made to restore the site. Restoration efforts include installation of an irrigation system and the planting of grass, aiming to return the site to a natural state.



“These steps are crucial for soil stabilization and environmental health and mark the final touches of the project,” Gassaway stated.



The completion of the restoration work will be followed by the acceptance of a final report documenting the adherence to safety standards throughout the process.



Gassaway concluded with, “Huntsville Center's Facilities Reduction Program team is proud to play a role in bettering the installation to improve quality of life for the Soldiers who call Fort Stewart their home.”

