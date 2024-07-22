Naval District Washington Changes Command

WASHINGTON - Rear Adm. David J. Faehnle relieved Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore as commandant, Naval District Washington (NDW) during a change of command ceremony at Washington Navy Yard's Leutze Park, July 23, 2024.



“Over the past two years, I can’t tell you how many times people have asked me how I like my job, and the response is the same way every time, I love it,” said Lacore. “I want to thank everyone who made today possible, and take one last opportunity to praise my team which is soon to be Dave’s team.”



Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, praised Lacore for her accomplishments during her time in command, which included successfully negotiating and closing a complex land exchange contract which was valued at over $200 million, solving key region hiring and retention shortfalls, improving hiring by 24 percent and decreasing attrition by 17 percent, and increased the required operational capability of the Navy' s primary research, development, test and evaluation airfield.



“I know you are going to miss being the region commander for one of the best regions in our Navy and you are going to miss the people who comprise team NDW,” said Gray. “As you prepare for your next assignment as Chief of Navy Reserve, know that you leave Naval District Washington in a better state than when you took command. You should be proud of all you have accomplished.”



Faehnle became NDW's 94th commandant during the ceremony.



“Admiral Lacore, you are a gifted leader and will be a hard act to follow. Your efforts and achievements in command have set me up for success, as you have built a team that needs very little oversight to meet every goal of the command.” said Faehnle. “I will do my best to maintain the legacy of success that you and previous Commandants have instilled.”



Faehnle will also serve as deputy commander of the Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region. Prior to reporting to NDW, Faehnle’s previous assignment was Reserve Deputy Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic.



“To the staff and installations of Naval District Washington, I’m excited to work for you. I take seriously the roles and responsibilities of this position and will spare no effort to lead the entire team to continued success,” said Faehnle “We will lead the shore enterprise as a region of excellence, continually improving the infrastructure and services that we deliver to the Fleet, Fighter and Family.”



NDW is the regional provider of common operating support to naval installations in the National Capital Region. NDW is responsible for efficiently delivering these support services to more than 120 mission commands located within its geographical borders. NDW encompasses more than 4,000 square miles, including the District of Columbia, the Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's, and St. Mary's, and northern Virginia counties of Loudoun, Fauquier, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford King George, Westmoreland, Arlington and the cities within their outer boundaries. The region includes such installations as Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Naval Support Activity Annapolis, and the Washington Navy Yard.

