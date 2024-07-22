Welcome to the 89th Commanding General of the 2ID/RUCD

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, 89th Commanding General of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, gives his first interview since he assumed command at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 15, 2024.



Lombardo, a St. Louis, Mo. native, commissioned through the Reserve Officers' Training Corps in January 1993 at Missouri State University, where he studied psychology and practiced wrestling. "Psychology helps me understand to be more of an empathetic leader," he said. "But serving as an enlisted man before becoming an armor officer helped me to stay grounded to my purpose of leading and taking care of our Soldiers."



During his first assignment as a platoon leader, Lombardo remembers how his platoon sergeant inspired him to mentor others. "He would check on his Soldiers every weekend," he said. "Seeing the NCO Corps and its professionalism, as a young lieutenant, showed me the power that makes our Army great."



After that assignment, Lombardo knew he was ready to mentor Soldiers and they have motivated him during these 31 years to keep serving in the United States Army, even though he has faced challenging moments during his career.



Lombardo has also worked with great leaders, like a four-star general he worked for when he was a colonel who helped him understand the importance of not quitting. "He's like a father figure to me, a true mentor. He helped me to understand that you can't walk away and retire," said Lombardo. "If you do that, you leave the formation to somebody else who may not care as much. So I've always tried to fight hard to stay in and take care of people."



Looking back on his career path, he can only express how lucky he feels to be where he is. "I'm thankful that I get to continue to wear this uniform, and when you get selected to become a general, it is truly a privilege," said Lombardo. " I think you have to get the most out of every day, so I want to treasure it and ensure that I give my best to the Soldiers."



During his command at the 2ID/RUCD, Lombardo wants to make sure the division is ready to fight tonight. "I want to ensure that we have a sustainable and strategic path," he said. "I want a moderate tempo to sustain ourselves and help keep people in the Army."



Lombardo wants the division members to master warrior skills, mentor leaders who can build readiness, and strengthen the relationship with the Republic of Korea Army partners, which has been essential for more than 70 years.



"Keep your training plan simple, take care of your people, work hard, but also have time to enjoy and relax," he said. "We want to make serving an opportunity for the Soldiers and their families. To do that, we have to get some balance in our training environment."



As a commander, Lombardo wants the Soldiers to take advantage of the installations and the opportunity to learn and explore Korea.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 13:46 Story ID: 476830 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welcome to the 89th Commanding General of the 2ID/RUCD, by SSG Liseth Espinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.