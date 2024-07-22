49th Wing assists foreign allies in MQ-9 training

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M.-- One of the 49th Wing's primary missions is to train MQ-9 Reaper pilots and sensor operators to participate in combat operations across the globe. While primarily focusing on training American Airmen, you may not know that Holloman hosts both MQ-9 aircrew students and instructors from multiple allied nations.



Among the various militaries working on the installation are members of the Royal Netherlands Air Force, who have worked alongside our Airmen since 2018.



"Though our students have been coming here since 2018, it was only in January of this year that we established a permanent party to assist in training operations," said Royal Netherlands Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Paulus Janson, 6th Attack Squadron sensor operator instructor. "Our integration into the MQ-9 training units has ensured that there's no differentiation between what a Dutch student or an American student has to accomplish with their training."



Along with their students, the Dutch instructors must also go through training to ensure that they excel in guiding future MQ-9 aircrews.



"I feel like it's an excellent opportunity to be able to instruct our international instructor partners as it's an amazing way to learn from each other as teachers and grow together as a team," said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Isai Gil, 6th ATKS sensor operator instructor. "By evaluating and grading them, we can ensure that they'll have the necessary experience on how to train their students and elevate them to a higher level.”



Working with staff from another nation presents a variety of unique obstacles that are not commonplace in an average workspace, yet this has not stopped the American and Dutch Airmen from creating a new type of workplace.



"By embedding these personnel into our construct and placing them into offices working directly with our own Airmen, we are creating an environment that encourages a crossflow of ideas in both directions,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Smith, 6th ATKS commander. “They have participated in our squadron events and family events which has helped us share traditions and camaraderie.”



Holloman is not only the prime training location for future Dutch MQ-9 aircrew, but provides other NATO countries including France, Spain and Italy with the means to train together as guests in the U.S.



"With the training we receive here, the Netherlands, along with other NATO allies, have worked to cooperate and utilize the same equipment and technical language for NATO operations in the future," said Royal Netherlands Air Force Maj. Justin Maasdam, 6th ATKS instructor pilot.



Along with forging professional interconnections in creating MQ-9 combat aircrew, the Dutch aircrews have also found an environment as warm as the weather here at Holloman.



"The community here at Holloman and surrounding towns like Alamogordo have made us feel welcomed as international military members," said Maasdam. "The support we have received has made it seem like we're not just someone from a different country, but who are community members."



As Holloman continues fostering a unique environment where American and allied forces come together to train and grow, it showcases that the 49th Wings mission extends beyond borders, highlighting the global impact of Holloman’s commitment to excellence.



“This collaboration is a worthy endeavor that continues to pay dividends in both times of war and times of peace,” said Smith. “Nobody wants to go to war, but it is our duty to be prepared and train with our allies, the brothers and sisters in arms who will help to ensure victory during the difficult times that are looming on the horizon.”

