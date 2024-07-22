Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE to hold Community meeting on Río Culebrinas Flood Risk Management Project

    SAN JUAN , PUERTO RICO

    07.23.2024

    Story by Jennifer Garcia 

    Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico (TF VIPR) and the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) invite residents of the municipalities of Aguada and Aguadilla to participate in a community meeting this coming Thursday, August 8 at 6:00 p.m. in Aguada at the basketball court across from El Tablonal Community Center.

    During the encounter, agency representatives will inform the upcoming start of topographic surveys work in the Río Culebrinas project area. The purpose of these surveys is to update the hydrological and hydraulic models previously generated during the feasibility study that was carried out in 2020. These modeling results will be presented to the public at a future meeting.

