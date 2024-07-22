CMSAF makes inaugural visit to Basic Military Training

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Da'Nette Bruton | Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, David A. Flosi, conducted his inaugural visit...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Da'Nette Bruton | Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, David A. Flosi, conducted his inaugural visit to the 37th Training Wing at Joint Base Lackland on June 20th, 2024. During his visit, Chief Flosi toured the Zero Week facilities (323rd Training Squadron) and the Basic Military Training Airmen Training Complex (331st Squadron), known as the Wolfpack, within the 737th Training Group. Additionally, he observed a military working dog demonstration at the 341st Training Squadron and engaged with new military recruiters at the 344th Recruiting Teach School within the 37th Training Group. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bruton) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi made his first official visit to a Basic Military Training graduation, June 20. As the 20th CMSAF, Flosi’s presence underscored the significance of the event for the newest graduates of the Air Force and Space Force.



During the graduation parade Flosi addressed the graduates, highlighting the importance of their journey and the critical role they will play in the future of the Air Force and Space Force.



“Each of you are privileged to don this uniform, the cloth of our nation, you are part of a winning team, the most powerful and lethal Air Force and Space Force the world has ever known,” Flosi said.



The visit to the 37th Training Wing also provided Flosi with the opportunity to engage directly with the new Airmen, Guardians, and their families. He spent time listening to their experiences, answering questions, and offering words of encouragement.



In addition to the graduation ceremony, Flosi visited several training squadrons. His first stop was at the 323rd Training Squadron where trainees begin their initial five days of training, known as Zero Week.



He then toured the 331 TRS an Airmen training complex, followed by a visit to the 344 TRS where he met with recruiting instructors and students.



His visit also included a tour of the 341TRS, where he examined Military Working Dog kennels and their training program.