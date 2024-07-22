JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi made his first official visit to a Basic Military Training graduation, June 20. As the 20th CMSAF, Flosi’s presence underscored the significance of the event for the newest graduates of the Air Force and Space Force.
During the graduation parade Flosi addressed the graduates, highlighting the importance of their journey and the critical role they will play in the future of the Air Force and Space Force.
“Each of you are privileged to don this uniform, the cloth of our nation, you are part of a winning team, the most powerful and lethal Air Force and Space Force the world has ever known,” Flosi said.
The visit to the 37th Training Wing also provided Flosi with the opportunity to engage directly with the new Airmen, Guardians, and their families. He spent time listening to their experiences, answering questions, and offering words of encouragement.
In addition to the graduation ceremony, Flosi visited several training squadrons. His first stop was at the 323rd Training Squadron where trainees begin their initial five days of training, known as Zero Week.
He then toured the 331 TRS an Airmen training complex, followed by a visit to the 344 TRS where he met with recruiting instructors and students.
His visit also included a tour of the 341TRS, where he examined Military Working Dog kennels and their training program.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 11:56
|Story ID:
|476811
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF makes inaugural visit to Basic Military Training, by Jonathan Cotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.