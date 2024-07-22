Henderson County native promoted to Colonel

SMYRNA, Tenn. – During a ceremony held at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site on July 19, Wade Reed, who is from Lexington and commands the Tennessee National Guard’s 117th Regional Training Institute, was promoted to the rank of colonel by Maj. Gen. Jimmie Cole, Tennessee’s Deputy Adjutant General.



“Reed is a talented and selfless officer who is committed to every position he has ever held,” said Cole as he presided over the ceremony. “I want to thank him for everything he has done, and I look forward to the great things he will do in the future.”



During the ceremony, Reed was promoted by Cole and his new rank was pinned on by his wife, Shannon, and his daughter, Madison.



“I have been blessed throughout my career to be around so many great Soldiers and leaders,” said Reed. “They are some of the best people America has to offer. Without them, and the incredible support and sacrifice from my wife and family, I would not be here today.”



Reed has served in the military for more than 30 years, first enlisting in 1994 as an infantryman and then commissioning through Tennessee’s Officer Candidate School as an artillery officer in 1999. Throughout his career, Reed has served as a platoon leader for Lexington Battery A, 2-115th Field Artillery Battalion, commander of Lexington’s 251st Military Police Company, and commander of Athen’s 117th Military Police Battalion. He has made numerous deployments overseas which include Bulgaria, Iraq, and Ukraine and supported many domestic operations throughout Tennessee and in Hawaii, New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Southwest Border.



In his civilian career, Reed serves as a Regional Director of Operations for Southern Orthodontic Partners and has a bachelor’s degree from Bethel University, a master’s degree from the University of Kansas, and a master’s from Air University.



Reed currently commands Tennessee’s premiere education institute which trains active-duty, Reserve, and National Guard forces from around the nation in various specialties like military police, armored cavalry, quartermaster, and numerous other skills. He is also responsible for Tennessee’s Officer Candidate School which trains Soldiers to be commissioned as officers in the Tennessee National Guard.



