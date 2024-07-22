They Ride at Dawns- The Air Force Cycling Team

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. --

Tech. Sgt. Matthew Bihlajama, a Space Force member stationed at the 618th Air Operations Center, finds time in his busy schedule to participate in the Air Force Cycling Team. Alongside retired Lt. Col. Vincent Zabala and TSgt. Jeremiah Abellanosa from the HQ Cyberspace Capabilities Center equipment control office, Bihlajama is training for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

RAGBRAI, an event initiated by the Des Moines Register in 1973, has grown from 300 participants in its inaugural year to an astounding 50,000 cyclists in its 50th anniversary. The Air Force Cycling Team’s commitment to this 430-mile journey across Iowa showcases their dedication not only to fitness, but also to teamwork and community support.

“Our weekly group rides are crucial for building camaraderie, but the real preparation happens individually,” explained Zabala. “Each member has to train on their own to develop the endurance and strength needed for this grueling eight-day event.”

Bihlajama emphasized that the Air Force Cycling Team’s participation in RAGBRAI extends beyond the physical challenge. “We’re there to be the guardians of the road,” he said. “If a rider falls, we help them get back up, fix flats, and ensure they can continue safely. We provide support until professional mechanics or medical personnel are needed.”



While cycling might appear to be an individual sport, the Air Force Cycling Team places a significant focus on teamwork and mutual support.

“Having a teammate with you can make all the difference,” Abellanosa noted. “Whether it’s a medical emergency or a mechanical issue, being able to rely on each other is invaluable.”

The dedication of these service members to both their training and their role as supportive teammates highlights the spirit of RAGBRAI—community, endurance, and the joy of cycling.

You can follow the Air Force Cycling Team’s exploits at RAGBRAI and beyond on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/afcycling.

