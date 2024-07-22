Army Couple Finds Calling Through New Recruitment Program

Courtesy Photo | FORT KNOX, Ky. - Chief Warrant Officers 2 Josue (left) and Juana (right) Trujillo were...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT KNOX, Ky. - Chief Warrant Officers 2 Josue (left) and Juana (right) Trujillo were among the first Army professionals to attend the 10-week Talent Acquisition Warrant Officer Basic Course at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Fort Knox, Kentucky to become designated as Talent Acquisition Technicians, 420T. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – This spring, Chief Warrant Officers 2 Juana and Josue Trujillo were among the first Army professionals to attend the 10-week Talent Acquisition Warrant Officer Basic Course at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Fort Knox, Kentucky to become designated as Talent Acquisition Technicians, 420T.



The course is a new initiative by the United States Army to hone the skills of subject matter experts. The 420Ts will advise their commanders by synchronizing market analytics, intelligence, expenditures, relationships, and strategy with data-driven insights that help our Recruiters.



Josue, a native of Ventura, California, is motivated to make a difference in the Army’s overall recruiting goals and shape the future of the new military occupational specialty his wife and he have chosen.



“My role as a 420T within U.S. Army Recruiting Command will allow me to contribute to new organizational initiatives aimed at achieving the Army’s recruiting goals,” Josue said. “It’s going to be challenging, deliberate but worth being part of. I am excited to be part of the USAREC team and these transformative efforts.”



His wife, Juana, originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, echoed many of her husband’s sentiments of when deciding to be a part of this career field.



“I chose this military occupational specialty because the idea of working in admin appealed to me at the time,” Juana said. “Being a human resources specialist was a gateway to understanding the inner workings of the Army. Promotions, awards, financial entitlements, and the benefits available – these are not administrative tasks but steppingstones.”



When reflecting on his own reasons for joining the Army, Josue contributed several factors that personally led to his decision to serve.



“I enlisted in the Army due to financial constraints preventing me from attending college,” he said. “Additionally, I needed to leave my hometown to explore new job opportunities and travel experiences.”



By way of both her educational background and long military experience along with the support of her husband, Juana is confident she will thrive in her new role.



“My willingness to help others has had a lasting impact on my organizations, creating a culture of support and continuous improvement,” Juana said. “If I had to pick a living person to my success, I will give my husband Josue the credit. I can always count on his honest feedback and recommendations. I would not have made it this far in the Army without his love and support.”



For both warrant officers, their family has also been a great source of inspiration for them as they embark on their new endeavors in Army recruiting.



“I serve because I want to be an example for my children,” Juana said. “I look forward for the opportunity to shape the future of 420T, to lead teams, manage resources, and make strategic recommendations, which can be valuable for personal and professional growth.”