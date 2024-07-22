US and Partner Nations Conduct Multiple SINKEXs as Part of RIMPAC 2024

Photo By OR-7 Cristian Schrik | Royal Netherlands Navy De Zeven Provinciën-class frigate HNLMS Tromp (F803) fires a...... read more read more Photo By OR-7 Cristian Schrik | Royal Netherlands Navy De Zeven Provinciën-class frigate HNLMS Tromp (F803) fires a Harpoon missile during a long-planned live fire sinking exercise as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty nice nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's ocean. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Netherlands Navy photo by Cristian Schrik) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC OCEAN – Ships and aircraft participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 conducted long-planned, live-fire sinking exercises (SINKEXs) and sank the decommissioned USS Dubuque (LPD 8), July 11, 2024, and the decommissioned USS Tarawa (LHA 1), July 19, 2024. Both were sunk in waters 15,000 feet deep, more than 50 nautical miles off the northern coast of the island of Kauai.



During the SINKEXs, participating units from Australia, Malaysia, the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, and the U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy gained proficiency in tactics, targeting and live firing against surface ships at sea. Events like live-fire SINKEXs give participating nations the ability to test and conduct training on weapons and systems in a realistic environment that cannot be replicated in simulators. Additionally, these training events refine partner nations’ abilities to plan, communicate and conduct complex maritime operations such as precision and long-range strike capabilities.



“Sinking exercises give us a chance to sharpen our skills, learn from one another, and get real-world experience,” said U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, RIMPAC 2024 Combined Task Force Commander. “Using advanced weapons and seeing the professionalism of our teams during these drills shows our commitment to keeping the Indo-Pacific region safe and open.”



The sinking of the ex-Tarawa included the employment of a Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) from a U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet. As a precise, stealthy, and survivable cruise missile, LRASM provides multi-service, multi-platform, and multi-mission capabilities for offensive anti-surface warfare. Currently, LRASMs are deployed from U.S. Navy F/A-18 and U.S. Air Force B-1B aircraft.



Additionally, in a partnership with the U.S. Navy, a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber proved a low-cost, air-delivered method for defeating surface vessels through a QUICKSINK demonstration, as part of the second SINKEX. The QUICKSINK experiment is funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and aims to provide options to neutralize surface maritime threats while demonstrating the inherent flexibility of the joint force. This capability is an answer to an urgent need to quickly neutralize maritime threats over massive expanses of ocean around the world at minimal costs.



“The power of RIMPAC is in how it strengthens relationships between participating nations by challenging us to conduct realistic and relevant training together,” said Royal Australian Air Force Air Commodore Louise desJardins, Combined Force Air Component Commander. “It is a real demonstration of how we plan, communicate, and conduct complex operations like a SINKEX together and reflects the value of robust relationships between regional partners."



Former Navy vessels used in SINKEXs, referred to as hulks, are prepared in strict compliance with regulations prescribed and enforced by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under a general permit the Navy holds pursuant to the Marine Protection, Research, and Sanctuaries Act. Each SINKEX requires the hulk to sink to at least 1,000 fathoms (6,000 feet) of water and at least 50 nautical miles from land.



In accordance with EPA regulations, prior to a SINKEX, the Navy rigorously cleans the hulk and removes, to the maximum extent practicable, all materials that may degrade the marine environment, including the removal of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). Additionally, petroleum is cleaned from the vessel’s tanks, pipes, and reservoirs and all trash, floatable materials, and mercury or fluorocarbon containing materials are removed. The Navy documents the hulk cleaning process to EPA and keeps EPA informed before and after the SINKEX.



SINKEXs are conducted only after the area has been surveyed for the presence of people, marine vessels, aircraft, and marine species. SINKEXs are planned in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act and executed in accordance with the Navy’s permits and authorizations under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, Endangered Species Act, and Marine Protection, Research, and Sanctuaries Act.



Ex-Dubuque, an Austin-class amphibious transport dock, was commissioned on Sept. 1, 1967, at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia. From 1968 to 1975, the ship saw extensive duty in Vietnam. The ship was based in San Diego until 1985 and then joined the U.S. 7th Fleet in Sasebo, Japan. In the early 1990s, Dubuque joined efforts for Operation Desert Shield. The ship was decommissioned in June 2011.



Ex-Tarawa was the lead amphibious assault ship of her class upon commissioning on May 29, 1976. The ship was named after the Battle of Tarawa fought in the Pacific during World War II from November 20-23, 1943. Tarawa participated in a number of maritime exercises and operations supporting Operation Desert Shield, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and cyclone relief efforts in Bangladesh and other nearby countries. The ship was decommissioned in March 2009.



This year’s sinking of a Tarawa-class ship is the second time a ship of this class has been used for a SINKEX. Previously, the ex-USS Belleau Wood (LHA 3) was sunk during the SINKEX as part of RIMPAC 2006.



Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.