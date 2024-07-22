Executing today’s global airlift mission: 62d Airlift Wing adopts advanced human

Photo By Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kyshawn Dunkley, left, a crew chief with the 62d...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kyshawn Dunkley, left, a crew chief with the 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, hands Airman 1st Class Jared Burke, a crew chief with the 62d AMXS a wearable ring at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 1, 2024. As a part of the 62d Airlift Wing’s Human Performance Program, a group of 12 Airmen were selected to be the first to be issued and selected to distribute wearable human performance tracking devices. The wearables monitor and track various aspects of an individual’s physical performance to include how many steps they take in a day, heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns and more. The data from each individual can be used to provide feedback on their overall health to further develop Airmen to execute today’s global airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – As a part of the 62d Airlift Wing’s Human Performance Program and with the help of funding provided by the Mission Execution Excellence Program (MEEP), a group of 12 Airmen were selected to be some of the first to be issued and selected to distribute wearable human performance tracking devices in the form of rings at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 4, 2024.

MEEP is an Air Force Operational Energy program designed to optimize Mobility Air Forces (MAF) operations to enhance mission capability and ensure the Air Force maintains a strategic advantage in future conflicts.

It focuses on improving the tools, policies, and procedures of MAF operations by using a unique incentive structure to encourage program participation and spur innovation at the wing level. Participating wings receive rebates based on a percentage of their energy savings, with top performing wings receiving additional monetary awards. MEEP works closely with participating wings to implement energy saving Best Practices and work with Airmen to identify innovative ways to maximize Operational Energy.

The 62d AW was awarded $1.9 million in operation and maintenance funds in 2023. The 7 Airlift Squadron ranked number one in the Air Mobility Command out of 13 Squadrons, which resulted in the large sum of money it received. The McChord Human Performance Team lead the charge in purchasing the wearables.

“Wearables have health applications that monitor stress, activity levels, heart health and fertility,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Sarah Bobnick, chief of aerospace medicine with the 62d Medical Squadron. “Our goal as the 62d AW Human Performance Team is to optimize Airmen’s health by arming them with the resources to understand their bodies better through technology and provide the training to enable them to max perform when the mission dictates.”

The wearables monitor and track various aspects of an individual’s physical performance to include how many steps they take in a day, heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns and more. The data can be used to provide feedback on their overall health to further develop Airmen to execute today’s global Airlift mission. The 62d AW’s initial wearables issuance involves items from Oura and Garmin.

“Our work with the military has been seven years in the making,” said Dorothy Kilroy, chief commercial officer with Oura. “We’re thrilled to be able to support the Air Force as they work to help their crews understand the impact of long-haul flights on their overall health and how to incorporate meaningful rest and recovery into their routines. Ease of use and the accuracy of Oura Ring has been a huge driver in our relationship with the military and ŌURA is deeply committed to supporting our veterans and first responders by providing innovative solutions that promote deeper understanding of individual health for this unique community.”

According to Garmin representatives, Garmin watches are known for their durability and excellent battery life, which allow Airmen to handle the toughest of environments without the need to recharge every five days.

The 62d AW Human Performance team will seek feedback from initial wearables users as part of the wing’s various human performance initiatives including fatigue prevention measures, educational programs on fatigue and other related efforts. The results may lead to the issuance of additional products in the future.

“The program benefits all Airmen from the maintainer working the line, to the pilot flying the plane,” said Maj. Christopher Williston, 62d AW chief of plans and programs, and a member of the human performance team. “The wearables can provide those working day shifts with accurate numbers on when to sleep, when to take naps or optimize their sleep cycles to boost their numbers. Oura has several programs that can help with this very thing. For example, the Garmin watch will help to inform aircrew on when to adjust, or when to reach in their tool bag to utilize a fatigue countermeasure like Caffeine or a Go-Pill.”

Williston explained how Airmen often work odd hours, eat unhealthy foods due to time constraints, and maintain a high amount of stress. This can lead to chronic fatigue issues. Combine that with a constant changing swing shift, and it can lead to severe second and third order effects.

Airman issued the wearables have an opportunity to participate in a research study led by the Department of Defense Human Research Protection Office. If an Airman chooses to participate in the study, their data will be kept anonymous and protected under the offices Institutional Review Board protocol.

According to Williston, Airmen are expected to experience improvements in areas such as sleep quality, readiness levels through insights from the Oura app, and the ability to quantify their fatigue levels by replacing subjective information with objective data. He emphasizes the importance of educating Airmen on their body’s functioning to empower them to make informed decisions for enhancing their well-being.