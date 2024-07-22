104th Fighter Wing donates F-15C to New England Air Museum

Photo By Jerry Hewitt | Col. Michael 'Shot' Glass, 104th Fighter Wing Operations Group Commander, flew F-15C...... read more read more Photo By Jerry Hewitt | Col. Michael 'Shot' Glass, 104th Fighter Wing Operations Group Commander, flew F-15C aircraft 85-101 from Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts, to Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, for its final flight before being retired and donated to the New England Air Museum, July 22, 2024. Donating the F15 to the museum ensures the preservation of the F-15's accomplished history and air superiority since 1979. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt) see less | View Image Page

By Jay Hewitt, 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs



BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Massachusetts – The 104th Fighter Wing donated an F-15 Eagle to the New England Air Museum on Monday, July 22, 2024, as the wing prepares for the conversion to the F35A Lightning II. Col. Michael ‘Shot’ Glass, 104th Operations Group Commander, flew the F-15C aircraft 85-101 for the aircraft’s final flight, where it landed at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, before finally arriving as a static display at the New England Air Museum.



Colonel David Halasi-Kun, 104 FW commander, expressed the significance of the wing donating the F-15 to the New England Air Museum.



“As we sunset the F-15 here at the 104th, we must also remember that the mighty Eagle is retiring from the U.S. Air Force,” said Moon. “Donating this remarkable aircraft to the New England Air Museum ensures that its history of air superiority will be remembered for generations to come. In the future, our Barnestormers can visit the museum, remember their proud service to this country, and reminisce upon the days the spent fixing, flying, and supporting the F-15C.”



Glass further emphasized the impact of flying aircraft 85-101 one final time and being able to donate the F-15C to the museum.



“It’s a bittersweet feeling, but I am honored that 101is going to a museum, especially one that is in the local area,” said Glass. “When I took command of the 131st Fighter Squadron in October of 2020, I was lucky to have my name placed on 101.”



By donating this F-15C to the New England Air Museum, it ensures a preservation of the history and air dominance that the aircraft has displayed since 1979.



“The New England Air Museum does not currently possess an F-15C, so enshrining 101 at the New England Air Museum provides them with an amazing addition to their collection,” said Glass. “Additionally, being able to tell 101’s aerial victory story in a local museum is very compelling.”



The green star that is decaled on the side of the F-15C signifies an aerial victory that the aircraft had during air-to-air combat and is a great reminder of the dominance that the F-15 Eagle has displayed throughout its military history.



“Aircraft 85-101 received this star on January 19, 1991, when pilot Capt. Rick ‘Kluso’ Tollini shot down an Iraqi Air Force MiG-25,” said Glass. “Tollini’s callsign that day was CITGO 21, so to honor ‘Kluso’ and aircraft 85-101, I chose to use that callsign for the aircraft’s final flight from Barnes Air National Guard Base to Bradley Air National Guard Base.”



Mr. Mike Thornton, curator for the New England Air Museum, shared his excitement on receiving the F-15C. “Collections Manager Josh Taylor and I could not be happier about good old 101 F-15C from the 104th coming into our collection,” said Thronton. “As an aircraft, it has such a rich legacy from the lessons of the Vietnam War onto the air combat of desert storm. With the MiG kill, the story is incredible and we look forward to sharing contemporary veteran stories with our audience here at the New England Air Museum.”